In this new regular series, RoundTop.com is highlighting local philanthropists making a difference, recognizing their major contributions to the nonprofits working tirelessly to serve their communities deep in the heart of Texas.

Members of the Ledbetter Volunteer Fire Department are not only willing to risk their lives for the community each day, they also give their time throughout the year and especially during the Christmas season by hosting the much-anticipated Ledbetter Lane of Lights.

The Ledbetter Lane of Lights is a hayride through a beautifully decorated countryside property located about 15 minutes northwest of Round Top, just off Highway 290. After the ride, you can enjoy a fire pit, refreshments and a visit with Santa. The event is prepared and staffed by the firefighters and their families, and all proceeds go toward fire department operations.

1 4 Families enjoy time together by the fire pits with live music at last season’s Lane of Lights 2 4 Local entertainment is on hand each night 3 4 The Ledbetter VFD begins preparations for the Lane of Lights starting in November 4 4 All hands on deck: The families of the Ledbetter VFD members pitch in to create the experience each season.

Maritzol Steinm is a Ledbetter volunteer firefighter who is heavily involved with the project.

“Having been born and raised in El Salvador, I was taught the value of helping others,” Steinm says. “In the town that I was raised, everyone depended on each other to survive.”

Those formative years motivated her to become a nurse — a valuable skill that comes in handy for her role as a Ledbetter volunteer firefighter.

“My husband and I found the opportunity to serve as members of the Ledbetter Fire Department by a chance meeting with (Ledbetter Fire Department captain) Abraham Pace, when we were looking for hay to purchase,” Steinm tells RoundTop.com. “We now consider Abe and the rest of the fire department our family.”

Volunteer firefighters like the Steinms attend mandatory drills once a month where they receive training for both fires and medical emergencies. They also have monthly meetings at which Maritzol Steinm serves as secretary. This is in addition to being on call 24/7 to respond to emergencies.

The fire department has several fundraisers throughout the year including a bingo night, the Firemen’s Feast, Ledbetter Homecoming and the Lane of Lights.

1 3 Marital Steinm on duty at the Ledbetter VFD 2 3 In training: Maritzol dons her gear for a VFD training session 3 3 Life saving techniques are part of the VFD’s annual training sessions

Volunteering isn’t new to Maritzol.

“I served this country as a contractor in support of Operation Enduring Freedom where I met my husband, who had a mutual interest in volunteering and coming to the aid of others,” she notes. “Together we have raised 10 children and have instilled the importance of volunteering and giving back to the community.

“As a health care worker I have always loved caring for others and supporting the needs in my community. It has been a great honor and brings me a lot of joy.”

Maritzol Steinm and her family are proud to help host the Ledbetter Lane of Lights. And they should be. It’s a beautiful 15 minute hayride dotted with lighted holiday displays constructed by Ledbetter volunteers and the local Homemakers Club. At the end of the ride, there is a lighted walking trail, free hot chocolate, wassail, cookies and popcorn.

Live music, pictures with Santa and a toasty fire pit top off the experience.

The Lane of Lights is a hayride and so much more.

The Ledbetter Fire Department runs the hayride each weekend before Christmas at FM 1291 and Highway 290. Remaining available times and dates for this year are 6 to 8:30pm this Friday, December 16th, this Saturday December 17th and next Friday, December 23. It is $10 per person, cash or check only. Children two and under are free.

For more information, or to reserve hayrides for a large group, contact Gwen at (979) 540-0105, or Lana at (979) 966-3744.