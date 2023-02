There may be no sweeter place in Texas to take your Valentine than Round Top. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner for two, a pie and coffee hangout with the girls, burgers, brews and two-stepping cheek-to-cheek, or a full-blown love (and jewelry shopping) fest weekend, you can find it in the Round Top region.

This is a place where Valentine’s Day reaches another level. Let’s look at some of the Best Places to Enjoy a Round Top Valentine’s:

Lulu’s and Hotel Lulu

1 4 The dining room at Lulu’s Round Top (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 2 4 Entrance to Il Cuculo bar at Lulu’s (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 3 4 The new lounge inside Il Cuculo bar at Lulu’s Round Top 4 4 Inside one of the cabins at Hotel Lulu, Round Top

Lulu’s restaurant is one of the most romantic spots in Round Top for a cocktail and/or a beautiful Italian meal. Get there before your reservation to snag a spot in Il Cuculo bar’s intimate new lounge area for an aperitif and a quick start on the Valentine’s fun.

And why not make a whole night of it?

Hotel Lulu is conveniently located behind the restaurant with several gorgeous cabins beckoning. Lulu’s Valentine’s Day dinner includes an optional three course tasting menu with a free glass of prosecco. Hotel Lulu’s “That’s Amore! Valentine Package” includes the three course dinner for two at the restaurant and a bottle of champagne and chocolates delivered to your room.

The Frenchie

1 3 The bar at The Frenchie’s new Pool House. 2 3 The main house at The Frenchie Boutique Hotel (Photo by Kristin Light Photography) 3 3 An upstairs bedroom at The Frenchie’s main house (Photo by Kristin Light Photography)

The Frenchie Boutique Hotel is modern country elegance at its youthful, Palm Beachy best. Bookings are still available for rooms in the stunning main house and at the individual cabins on the property for Valentine’s weekend. Use of the hot tub and access to The Frenchie’s new Pool House for specialty cocktails and light bites from in-house chef Brenna McBroom are reserved for hotel guests only.

Bonus — this secluded, idyllic spot in the Texas countryside is within walking distance to some of Round Top’s best shops, bars and restaurants.

Red Antler Round Top

1 2 Book an indulgent stay at The Red Antler luxury bungalows in Round Top this Valentine’s weekend. 2 2 The interior of a Red Antler luxury bungalow

The Red Antler luxury bungalows have become one of the most sought-after places to stay in Round Top. For Valentine’s weekend, Red Antler is offering a two night stay (this Friday, February 10th and Saturday, February 11th) in one of its bungalows that includes roses and a chilled bottle of champagne on arrival.

For a special price, you get the room plus four reserved Red Antler table tickets to the Sweetheart Dance featuring Mollie B and Ted Lange. The Valentine’s package also includes a horse drawn carriage ride around historic Round Top and breakfast delivered to your bungalow on the first morning of your stay. Call (979) 217-2620 for more information or to book this romantic weekend.

22 North Holland

The open kitchen at 22 North Holland

A special five-course Valentine’s Dinner is set for the big love day itself (next Tuesday, February 14) at 22 North Holland. This chef-owned farm-to-table restaurant and bar in Bellville sources most of its ingredients from the local family garden and livestock farm. It also serves local brews, including one from Chef Cody Vasek’s cousin, which is brewed in Bellville.

The Valentine’s Day dinner at 22 North Holland is available for dine in, or to-go, but you must reserve your table or meal in advance here.

Royers Pie Haven Bake Shop at All Things Acres

Pie queen Tara Royer Steele is hosting a Galentine’s event at the Bake Shop at All Things Acres

A Galentine’s Party will take place this Friday, February 10 at 6:30 pm at the Royers Pie Haven Bake Shop at All Things Acres in Brenham (not at Royers’ Henkel Square shop). Drinks, sweets, savory treats, a photo op, crafting, door prizes and more are part of the fun for $35 per person. There is only room for 25 people, which should make for one memorable evening.

You can register for this Galentine’s bash here.

The Wine Bar at The Grand Fayette Hotel

Get cozy on the couch at the historic Grand Fayette Hotel

This Wine Bar at The Grand Fayette Hotel is hosting a classic Valentine’s Day dinner from 5 to 9 pm on Tuesday, February 14. Come for the herb-crusted steak and wine, stay for the chocolate fantasy flight for dessert.

The only way to reserve this special meal is to call and book with Chef George at (979) 716-6988. Seating is limited.

The John Perez Lounge at The Stone Cellar and Round Top Dancehall

1 3 The new John Perez Lounge at The Stone Cellar (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 2 3 The new John Perez Lounge at The Stone Cellar (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 3 3 Irresistible: A Stone Cellar burger and brew

The Stone Cellar recently unveiled the John Perez Lounge. It’s a more upscale spot tucked inside the bar to enjoy elevated cocktails, beer and wine. It also has its own special menu.

If a casually indulgent night is more your thing, you could also just order up a pair of the best burgers in town at The Stone Cellar bar. After dinner, walk over to the Round Top Dancehall to scoot boots to live music and clink longnecks with your love. See who’s playing at the dancehall this weekend here.

As always, Round Top’s year-round stores will be open for shopping the weekend prior to Valentine’s Day. Most are open Thursdays through Sundays. What’s more romantic than a little trinket shopping at local jewelry stores?

Some of the year-round favorites are Richard Schmidt and The Store (featuring jewels from M.U.S.E.) in Round Top Village, Wimberly Inc. and Mallory et Cie in Henkel Square, and Via Vandi in Rolland Square.