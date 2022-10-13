When you stay at The Frenchie boutique hotel in Round Top, you get all the bells and whistles. A hot tub, a pool and a sprawling lawn grace the property. Then there are the chef-driven meals crafted by Brenna McBroom, The Frenchie’s on-site private chef. Personal massages, a fully stocked gourmet kitchen, fire pits and, of course, the drool-worthy Kristin Light design of the accommodations makes this a must-stay spot in the Texas countryside.

But now The Frenchie is adding something new, something extra extra.

Katy Bader (pronounced Bodder) has unveiled the Pool House with The Frenchie bringing The Southern Coterie (TCS) into the brand-new space for the first party.

“We just opened the Pool House,” Bader tells RoundTop.com. “It’s dreamy ― like The Frenchie on steroids. TCS hosts its events in many fabulous locales. We are so excited they chose Round Top this fall. They enjoyed it so much, they might make it a regular event.”

The Pool House preps to welcome guests and parties like its first one hosting The Southern Coterie.

The Southern Coterie is all about female entrepreneurs ― bringing them together at meet-ups, workshops and summits. TCS provides support, education, inspiration and, best of all, lasting friendships with other female movers and shakers. Notable members who attended The Pool House’s debut included fashion designer Hunter Bell of Hunter Bell NYC, and Stephanie Summerson Hall of Estelle Colored Glass.

The Pool House opening brought the Coterie together in high style. Next to enjoy The Pool House will be guests who have booked rooms at The Frenchie for the Round Top Fall Antiques + Design Show.

The Pool House Experience

The newest amenity at The Frenchie is certainly distinctive — and another Round Top lodging game changer.

Inside the Pool House, you’ll find a full bar that is open year-round. It’s perfect for lazy off-show weekends, quick trips to Round Top and the buzz and happy commotion of the antiques shows.

Rattan, wicker and mid-century molded plastic chairs up the cool factor inside The Pool House.

“It will be open to Frenchie guests on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with limited hours on weekdays,” Bader says.

The Pool House will serve a full menu on weekends and lighter food the rest of the week.

Bathed in pale greens and blush pinks, with blues and whites ― mirroring the St. Tropez striped umbrellas that flank the pool itself — this is a serene Round Top respite.

Lush banana palms reach toward the sunlight from a wall of windows, and a vintage palm-shaped chandelier hangs above the fireplace, which will add another layer of ambiance this winter. A pair of pineapple-shaped chandeliers dangle above a row of striped banquets. Blush pink makes a play in the artwork as well as in the curves of a full set of mid-century molded plastic chairs.

Guests can lounge under St. Tropez umbrellas with Pool House service delivered on silver trays.

Bartenders pass champagne flutes on silver trays, and the feel of your favorite macaron shop in Paris is reinforced by pedestals of fresh macarons piled high for the taking. The clean and minimal bar is topped by short milk glass lamps giving an attractive glow, while a row of wicker bar stools invites guests into the new sanctuary. Yes, this is very much the elegance and fun of The Frenchie on steroids.

Katy Bader is also planning to make The Pool House accessible to former guests of The Frenchie soon. Until then, you’ll have to book a room at the hotel to enter this new Round Top wonderland.