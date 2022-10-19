You are already wearing your comfy shoes or boots after a whirlwind day of shopping in Round Top. After all, this ain’t your first antiques rodeo. But why does the Round Top Antiques + Design Show fun have to stop at sundown? It definitely no longer does. Round Top after dark is very much a thing. Many of the top shopping venues are staying open after hours for the Fall Show with special eats, shopping events, music and much more.

This is Your Round Top Late Night Show Guide:

Market Hill

You don’t have to have a reservation at Market Hill’s on-site Duo Modern restaurant to peruse the venue’s stylish goods after hours. In fact, it is open from 9 am till 9 pm daily during the Fall Show with free parking and free admission.

Blue Hills

Blue Hills will be open late next Monday, October 24 ― until 9 pm, so you can plan to make an evening of it.

Blue Hills co-owner Stephanie Disney tells RoundTop.com the event will include “Live music, food trucks and an open bar. All the vendors will be open for shopping and many will have special appetizers and drinks for shoppers set up right in their booth.”

Zapp Hall

If you head over to Zapp Hall from 5 to 8 pm next Tuesday, October 25, you’ll be able to jump into the Warrenton Wine Walk. After all, late night shopping pairs perfectly with wine tasting. The event will supports CASA of Fayette, Bastrop and Lee counties.

Junk Gypsy

After-hours shopping goes to Thema’s Garage on Tuesday, October 25 beginning at 7 pm. Junk Gypsy is hosting late night shopping at its store and a special open house that allows visitors to get a peak at the venue’s new Thelma and Louise movie-themed space dubbed Thelma’s Garage. The space features a full wall with a giant photo of a shirtless Brad Pitt at his youthful best.

Food will be provided by Local Roots and Trailer Park Tacos, with live music from Isaac Jacob at this special sneak peek night.

Late night shopping at Junk Gypsy includes an open house inside their new events space called Thelma’s Garage. Yes, that’s a shirtless Brad Pitt.

Cisco Village

Cisco Village is also getting in on the Tuesday, October 25th fun. It’s going to be quite a night in Round Top. Cisco Village will have live music along with some tasty, traditional street tacos beginning at 6:30 pm.

Leslie Kristen

Fab furnishing and accessory store Leslie Kristen invites antiques hunters to Shop Until You Lemon Drop on Friday, October 28 from 5 to 9 pm. Shoppers can enjoy lemon drop slushies, charcuterie and sweet treats while they peruse this charming store at 301 South White Street.

The Halles

On Tuesday, October 25, The Halles is hosting a special sip and shop event. You’ll find a collection of jewelry, custom-made clothing and accessories. And, of course there will be live music and a cash bar available in Crown Halles from 5 to 8 pm.

The Halles has a packed lineup of events and happenings throughout the show. For a complete lineup, click here. Of course, The Halles also has regular shopping hours from 9 am to 6 pm every day through Saturday, October 29.

The Arbors stage will host a Campfire event.

The Arbors

Along with its usual happy hours with sips and live music acts taking to the stage from 3 to 6 pm, The Arbors has a Campfire planned during this Fall Show. This Friday, October 21st and Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm each night, they will light the bonfire with live music, food, drinks and late night shopping. The Arbors’ annual Halloween costume contest takes place on Saturday.

Ellis Motel will be serving up specialty cocktails at the mobile bar all night while Chef Savour dishes out some delicious food.

Bader Ranch

The golden hour is charming indeed if you spend it overlooking the rural hayfield at Bader Ranch. Enjoy one of Round Top’s best sunset views with live music playing in the background for several nights during the Round Top Antiques + Design Show. What Bader Ranch calls its Shopping Shindig is bringing in some big names, including Ruby Stewart (yes, she is Rod Stewart’s daughter) from noon until late evening.

“Lady Elaine is back this fall, pouring cocktail specials every night during the show,” Katy Bader tells RoundTop.com. Bader is holding four nights of live music on the Ranch too. Those are taking place this Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 23rd, and next Wednesday, October 26th and Thursday, October 27th from 6pm to 9pm.

This Fall Show, you can shop till you drop and then some. Round Top Late Night is a real thing.