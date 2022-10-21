A who’s who of Round Top business owners, seasonal vendors and shopping devotees floated into a jewel-toned fall fantasy at Henkel Square Market for the Fall 2022 Antiques + Design Show Kick-Off Party hosted by Henkel Square Market and PaperCity.

A stellar collection of Texas-based brands were assembled for the festivities. Party goers were drawn in by the soothing sounds of Dripping Springs acoustic duo Jo & Floyd Music and the scent of a classic shrimp boil by Giddings-based Bo’s Boil N Geaux wafting through the air. An assortment of brownies, cookies, pie slices and mini cupcakes decorated in fall tones came from Houston’s Crave Cupcakes. Seasonal cocktails were served from beneath Henkel Square’s lush arbor courtesy of DASH Vodka out of Brookshire and Houston-based mixer master MyDrinkBomb.

1 7 A young guest enjoys an alcohol free mocktail with a MyDrinkBomb mixer and Topo Chico 2 7 Belly up: the arbor bar at Henkel Square 3 7 Witches Brew cocktail featuring DASH Vodka 4 7 Soundtrack Vodka 5 7 Crave cupcakes and treats were on hand to end the night on a sweet note 6 7 Fall display by Chloé Di Leo 7 7 The Bo’s Boil N Geaux crew

MyDrinkBomb owner Chloé Di Leo created three special drinks for the evening. A Black Magic cocktail made with gin, The Reaper with a shot of bourbon and a Witches Brew spiked with DASH Vodka. Each beverage was made with one of Leo’s flavored cocktail bombs, happily sipped by guests amidst Henkel Square’s rose laden garden. Teetotalers and the younger set enjoyed mocktail treats made with their choice of MyDrinkBomb’s fizzy, flavored orbs bathed in Topo Chico sparkling water (sans alcohol) and garnished with dried cranberries.

Di Leo also created a fall wonderland picnic display in the Henkel Square gardens anchored by rustic Turkish tea tables kitted out with bright gold place settings, silky, jewel-toned table linens, fluffy floor pillows and handwoven carpets.

A temporary art installation from Texas artist and television personality Alton DuLaney contributed to the visual delights of the evening. DuLaney stopped by to mingle and pose with the piece from his Art sign series, several others of which can be spotted at key locations throughout Round Top this fall season.

1 23 Artist Alton DuLaney poses with his installation at Henkel Square 2 23 Hosts Kasey and Mayor Mark Massey 3 23 Karen Dhont, Taz Ahmadi, artist Sabine Maes, Zabi Ahamdi and Ines Diricx 4 23 Courtney Barton and Sarah Rothwell 5 23 Mary Lou Marks and Kellye Kephart 6 23 Case and Deanna Fischer 7 23 Lynne Meiers with Jerry and Joan Herring 8 23 Meghan Horne and Jan-Pieter Zweegers 9 23 Jacquelyn Bilek and Dauphine Araujo 10 23 Adair and Suzy Peeples pose with Linda Plant 11 23 Susannah and Mark Mikulin 12 23 Colin Grover and Lauren Wills Grover 13 23 Ann and Bobby Rauch with Kendall and Jordan Smashey 14 23 Chef Maggie Glaser and Tiffany Fusilier 15 23 Anna Kate Campbell, Mary Brown, Taylor Cooper and Sarah Beth Seifert 16 23 Hilda Medina with pup Pollyanna and Vivian Wise 17 23 Mary Hoang-Do, Zuzanna Kastleman, Verona Disdier and Jim Kastleman 18 23 Walker Wright, Lauren Grey, Adrianne Lebian, Hannah Swigger, William Finnorn 19 23 Marla and Matt Hurley 20 23 Karen Jamison, Camille Jamison, Mia Do, Chloe Di Leo, Mary Hoang-Do 21 23 Jordan, Bella and Clemencia Larimore 22 23 Camilla Valente and Bella Larimore 23 23 Daniel Goldberg, pup Tucker and Paula Lowe

Other attendees included Round Top Mayor Mark Massey and Kasey Massey of Casa Blanke, Meghan Horne of Susan Horne Antiques, Jan-Pieter Zweegers of Antiques & Vintage Texas, Case and Deanna Fischer of Fischer & Weiser, artist Sabine Maes, Ines Diricx, Karen Dohnt, Zabi and Taz Ahmadi of Amadi Carpets, Sarah Rothwell and Courtney Barton of Courtney Barton, Mary Lou Marks and Kellye Kephart of Southern Beasts, and Joan and Jerry Herring of Red & White Gallery. Also making the scene were Round Top realtor extraordinaire Linda Plant, Verona Disdier of Pierre Verona, Round Top publisher Mary Hoang-Do, Zuzanna and Jim Kastleman, and Susannah Mikulin of the Fayette Community Foundation.

Of course, this was just the Fall Show kickoff. The Antiques + Design Show fun continues through October 30th throughout the greater Round Top region.