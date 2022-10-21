Round Top’s Henkel Square Market Transforms Into a Fall Fantasy Land for Antiques + Design Show Kick-Off
A Round Top who's who — including a Texas TV personality — attended the festivities as the show goes on in earnest.
A who’s who of Round Top business owners, seasonal vendors and shopping devotees floated into a jewel-toned fall fantasy at Henkel Square Market for the Fall 2022 Antiques + Design Show Kick-Off Party hosted by Henkel Square Market and PaperCity.
A stellar collection of Texas-based brands were assembled for the festivities. Party goers were drawn in by the soothing sounds of Dripping Springs acoustic duo Jo & Floyd Music and the scent of a classic shrimp boil by Giddings-based Bo’s Boil N Geaux wafting through the air. An assortment of brownies, cookies, pie slices and mini cupcakes decorated in fall tones came from Houston’s Crave Cupcakes. Seasonal cocktails were served from beneath Henkel Square’s lush arbor courtesy of DASH Vodka out of Brookshire and Houston-based mixer master MyDrinkBomb.
MyDrinkBomb owner Chloé Di Leo created three special drinks for the evening. A Black Magic cocktail made with gin, The Reaper with a shot of bourbon and a Witches Brew spiked with DASH Vodka. Each beverage was made with one of Leo’s flavored cocktail bombs, happily sipped by guests amidst Henkel Square’s rose laden garden. Teetotalers and the younger set enjoyed mocktail treats made with their choice of MyDrinkBomb’s fizzy, flavored orbs bathed in Topo Chico sparkling water (sans alcohol) and garnished with dried cranberries.
Di Leo also created a fall wonderland picnic display in the Henkel Square gardens anchored by rustic Turkish tea tables kitted out with bright gold place settings, silky, jewel-toned table linens, fluffy floor pillows and handwoven carpets.
A temporary art installation from Texas artist and television personality Alton DuLaney contributed to the visual delights of the evening. DuLaney stopped by to mingle and pose with the piece from his Art sign series, several others of which can be spotted at key locations throughout Round Top this fall season.
Other attendees included Round Top Mayor Mark Massey and Kasey Massey of Casa Blanke, Meghan Horne of Susan Horne Antiques, Jan-Pieter Zweegers of Antiques & Vintage Texas, Case and Deanna Fischer of Fischer & Weiser, artist Sabine Maes, Ines Diricx, Karen Dohnt, Zabi and Taz Ahmadi of Amadi Carpets, Sarah Rothwell and Courtney Barton of Courtney Barton, Mary Lou Marks and Kellye Kephart of Southern Beasts, and Joan and Jerry Herring of Red & White Gallery. Also making the scene were Round Top realtor extraordinaire Linda Plant, Verona Disdier of Pierre Verona, Round Top publisher Mary Hoang-Do, Zuzanna and Jim Kastleman, and Susannah Mikulin of the Fayette Community Foundation.
Of course, this was just the Fall Show kickoff. The Antiques + Design Show fun continues through October 30th throughout the greater Round Top region.