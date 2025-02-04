Cardinal Ridge Ranch is Round Top’s newest luxury lodging experience. This secluded compound located in the charming hamlet of Fayetteville provides a quiet, restful experience for antiques show goers, but can also be rented for watch party weekends, family reunions and other special events.

CRR can comfortably sleep up to 15 guests among its five private, well-appointed rooms. The main house has two bedrooms (each with its own full bathroom) and direct access to a full kitchen, coffee bar, and dining and living room areas.

Three additional cabins each have private exterior entrances, full bathrooms, coffee makers, TVs, microwaves, and mini refrigerators. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of a stay at CRR. From filtered water at the main house to luxury mattresses and USB ports for easy phone charging at each bedside, you’re sure to feel at home.

1 5 A private gated entrance leads down a short trail to the accommodations. 2 5 Welcoming environment at Cardinal Ridge Ranch. 3 5 Exterior of cabins at Cardinal Ridge Ranch with large wrap around porches. 4 5 Wrap around porch at Cardinal Ridge Ranch. 5 5 Bird’s eye view of Cardinal Ridge Ranch. Pool available for use with full property rental and signed waiver.

It’s a pleasant country drive from CRR into Round Top, but the charming town square in Fayetteville (located less than 10 minutes from CRR) offers a variety of less traveled dining and shopping options for those in need of a little peace and quiet before diving into the antiques show fray. Grab a hearty, old fashioned breakfast at Joe’s Place, or the historic Orsak’s Café before heading out for a morning of shopping in Fayetteville or Round Top.

Some of our favorite Fayetteville town square shops include The Vintage Rose Market, Bloom & Co, and Sown with Seed. The Fayetteville Store offers basic groceries including beer and wine, and Hunt Brothers Pizza. Wind down after a day of shopping with cocktails and bites at quietly upscale Wine Bar at the historic Grand Fayette Hotel before returning to your nearby cabin at CRR.

1 3 Snowdrop room at the main house at Cardinal Ridge Ranch. 2 3 Ensuite bathroom at Cardinal Ridge Ranch. 3 3 Sunflower bedroom at the main house at Cardinal Ridge Ranch.

Lodging for the Spring 2025 Antiques & Design Show is selling out in and around town. Grab your reservations at CRR now while there is still availability. Book directly through owner and super host Kevin Hromas via email at [email protected]. To learn more about CRR, visit here. To get a full list of Round Top’s lodging options, check out our Guide.