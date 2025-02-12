Artist Laura Goodson unveils her gallery in Henkel Square in time for the spring show: Laura Goodson Art, showcasing her latest art works as well as her iconic images, from her signature cowboy and cowgirl canvases to lighting and sculpture.

More than just an exhibition space, the intimate gallery offers immersive culinary, music, and fashion experiences throughout the year. “The Round Top gallery is a destination for those seeking creativity, culture, and connection,” says Goodson, whose new location (formerly occupied by Melissa Ellis Fine Art Gallery) is just across the gravel path from Modern Marla, the luxury consignment shop of her Round Top bestie, Marla Hurley.

Partners in crime: besties Marla Hurley and Laura Goodson have planned a fashion show set to take place on March 25 in Henkel Square.

Stylish shenanigans have already begun, as the pair have collaborated on a fashion show event in Henkel Square on Tuesday, March 25: Cowboy Couture: A Western Luxe Fashion Activation. Tickets coming soon here or here.

Laura Goodson Art is located at 102 Schumann Lane in Henkel Square, Round Top. Learn more about Laura Goodson and view her artwork here.