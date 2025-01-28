It seemed that all of Fayette County turned out for The Round Top Family Library’s 20th Annual Chili Cook-Off this winter. Chilly temperatures may have coaxed a larger than average crowd, hungry for samples of the warm, meaty dish and a hearty helping of community camaraderie.

The event boasted record attendance with nearly 800 locals and visitors showing up at the Round Top Rifle Hall to support the cause and enjoy a variety of chilis presented by 25 volunteer cooking teams.

The competition was fierce for awards in the Traditional, Open, People’s Choice, Showmanship and Golden Spoon divisions.

1 3 Golden Spoon award winners Round Top Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by Kolton King) 2 3 Team Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty Country Properties Group. (Photo by Kolton King) 3 3 2025 Round Top Family Library Chili Cook-Off. (Photo by Kolton King)

First place in the Traditional Division went to first-time competitors Compass Lifestyle Ranch and Home Group captained by Rick Doak. First place in the Open Division was scooped up by Sons of the American Legion Post 242 and captain Lloyd Vancil.

The highly sought after People’s Choice Award was awarded to Team Masonjay, with Marco Hernandez serving as Team Captain. For a second year in a row, Marco, his wife Flower, and their two sons wowed the crowd with their Cuban-influenced chili recipe and unique toppings.

Round Top Road Chili Co. took home the Showmanship award under the leadership of Team Captain Ginna Klein. Frank Hillbolt received the Golden Spoon award in the individual category and The Round Top Chamber of Commerce snagged the team Golden Spoon.

Bellies full of chili, guests enthusiastically participated in the live auction. Participants went for broke on the most sought-after items, including a five-night stay in Crested Butte offered by donors Chris Ellis and Travis Dunaway, a Black Cat Choir Concert that sold three times, and a week’s stay in a fabulous Park City Home donated by Jean and Frank Raymond.

Meanwhile, chili team captain Lloyd Vancil was the lucky raffle winner, taking home an unfired circa 1968 “Buffalo Bill Commemorative” Winchester lever-action rifle.

1 3 2025 Round Top Family Library Chili Cook-Off. (Photo by Kolton King) 2 3 2025 Round Top Family Library Chili Cook-Off. (Photo by Kolton King) 3 3 Black Cat Choir performs at the 2025 Round Top Family Library Chili Cook-Off. (Photo by Kolton King)

“This year’s event provided a much-needed boost to the library’s operating funds, and we are deeply grateful to all the attendees, donors, volunteers, and participants who made it possible,” shared Craig Moreau, executive director of Round Top Family Library.

“We are beyond thrilled with the support we received this year,” said chili cook-off co-chair Suzanne Ellis, who organized the successful event with co-chairs Emily Seimsglusz, Kaci Van Coutren, Keelia Ritch.

“The community came together in an amazing way to celebrate, compete, and raise much-needed funds for the library. This event truly highlights what makes Round Top so special – a community that cares, shares, and gives back.”

For more information about Round Top Family Library or to donate, please visit here.