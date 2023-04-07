Modern milliner Teressa Foglia and her entourage have become regulars on the biannual Round Top Antiques + Design Show scene, popping up at select locations around town with an ever-larger selection of fine custom and customizable hats and top quality fashion, art, entertainment, beverages and culinary delights to share.

This Spring Show, the Foglia team set up at one of Round Top’s newest venues The Horseshoe, alongside Prize Home + Garden, artist Chad Kilgore, and Mill Collective. The crew took over a full barn to create a stunning showroom featuring a relaxing lounge provided by ARHAUS. Installations from global neon artist Olivia Steele set the walls aglow with witty messages while New York-based artist East Olivia turned the barn’s interior into a springtime bower with opulent floral displays. A flora draped bar at the back of the barn kept the team and shoppers hydrated with offerings from Casa Del Sol Tequila, Hampton Water Rosé, Flying Embers Hard Kombucha, Recess canned adaptogens and Liquid Death water.

Retail options included an endless selection of Foglia’s designer hats and the customary hat bar stocked with carefully selected antique and vintage fabrics, leathers and more manned by Teressa Foglia creative director Tyler Hays. A mash up of luxe small business brands were also on hand including romantic ready-to-wear clothing from Christy Lynn, handmade, sustainable womenswear from BÉYU and Samantha Knight Fine Jewelry. Uber feminine pieces from LoveShackFancy, hand-stitched items from Lingua Franca, cowgirl couture from Understated Leather, sequined suits by Nashville’s Any Old Iron and recycled gold and gemstone jewelry from Logan Hollowell rounded out the fashion offerings.

The Teressa Foglia team celebrated a successful Round Top Spring Show with a private cocktail hour accompanied by opulent bites catered by Cotton Catering of the nearby Cotton Pearl Motel. There were also music performances from Aaron McDonnell and The Bros Fresh, who were literally fresh off an 11-show set at the South by Southwest music, media and film festival in Austin.

If you missed out on this Round Top pop-up, don’t fret. Teressa, Tyler and the gang will be back at The Horseshoe this fall, October 13 – 28, or you can visit the Teressa Foglia store in Houston, or shop online anytime, here.