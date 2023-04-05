Like the blooming Texas wildflowers, spring in Round Top has been bursting with colorful happenings. As a lively salute to this seasons’s festivities, creative design duo Camille Moughon and Emily Trevino, co-founders of custom party accoutrements company The Essential Market, hosted an open-air dinner celebrating springtime in Round Top. In a breathtaking field of wildflowers, a community of creatives and style mavens gathered to celebrate the launch of the brand’s new Party Packs. These packs are collections of custom designed soirée necessities including invitation templates, cup and napkin designs, and more.

The Texas-based Essential Market has stirred major buzz with party planners and stylish entertainers across the country with their thoughtfully personalized party items, entertainment housewares and custom gifts. While it started as a creative project for Houston natives Moughon and Trevino, the innovators soon realized a genuine need for well designed personalized party products. And what better way to kick off a new party collection with a chic gathering put on by the experts themselves.

Just as an afternoon rain storm passed through, guests were greeted with signature cocktails, fresh h’ors dourves and a family-style Mediterranean meal cooked over an open fire.

The table was set in the field, and included antique Round Top finds with custom details from The Essential Market. Vintage silverware with an engraved T monogram, a nod to the venue, The Double T Ranch, were sourced for the event. The hand-drawn wildflowers previewed on the invitation were seen again on menus, gift tags and cocktail napkins, custom designed and printed by The Essential Market. A party favor of wildflower seeds were sent home with guests for their own little piece of the Hill Country.

This casual al fresco dinner was designed to gather female-owned brands and Round Top veterans, including Kimberly Dorris (KD Weave), Angela Humphries (Honest Cotton), Lauren Neal (Lady Captain), Casey Barbles (The Feel Good Group), and Callie Strange (Aspire Accessories).

The personalized products throughout the event gave guests a peak into The Essential Market’s upcoming launch. The thoughtfully designed Party Packs offer clients a one-stop shop for all of their hosting needs, from the invitation to the cocktail napkins. The Party Pack collections will include items for all types of festivities. From bridal to baby showers, kids parties, and timeless hand-lettered designs to name a few.

Look for more of Essential Market’s Party Packs coming for sale on their site this spring.