The volatile spring weather lifted just in time for a special evening of craft cocktails, food, art, fashion and music on the grassy green bluff overlooking Bader Ranch for the inaugural Ranch Fête held during the Round Top Antiques + Design Spring Show.

The party goers — including a handful of HGTV stars — chatted while perusing fine handmade boot and straw hat collections from Miron Crosby and Sissy Light. There was even a live art demonstration from Denver-based artist Laura Goodson, whose stark but unserious black and white cowboy canvases have earned her a cult following. No really, you can join The Cowboy Cult by Laura Goodson Art, right here.

1 6 Sunny smiles under cloudy skies: Ranch Fête guests included a handful of HGTV stars (Photo by Ashlee Newman Photography) 2 6 Host and Bader Ranch vendor Kristin Light of Sissy Light with Lizzie Means Duplantis of Miron Crosby (Photo by Ashlee Newman Photography) 3 6 Straw hats and hat boxes by Sissy Light (Photo by Ashlee Newman Photography) 4 6 Cowboy boots and caviar at the Ranch Fête, featuring boots by Miron Crosby and food by Y Comida (Photo by Ashlee Newman Photography) 5 6 Laura Goodson of Laura Goodson Art set to work while country music artist William Beckmann crooned in the background (Photo by Ashlee Newman Photography) 6 6 Dragon fruit margaritas spiked with Marfa Spirit Co.’s Chihuahuan Desert Sotol were a crowd favorite (Photo by Ashlee Newman Photography)

The humid air turned pleasantly cool and breezy as the cocktail hour presented by Marfa Spirit Co. and Lady Elaine came to a close. Guests happily transported their coupes of champagne, dragon fruit margaritas spiked with Marfa Spirit Co.’s Chihuahuan Desert Sotol, and the event’s signature drink: the Bader Ranch Sunset (made with Marfa Spirit Co.’s Rio Grande Orange Liqueur) to the island themed communal table in anticipation of a five-course meal from Bader Ranch’s seasonal chef-in-residence Nick Middleton of Y Comida.

The light first course of caviar on homemade focaccia with crème fraîche and summer squash carpaccio was followed by trays of oysters Rockefeller topped with pancetta, pecorino and mesquite butter, fresh from the broiler. A third course of shell-on grilled prawns let everyone dive into the fun of peeling and playing with their food. It wasn’t long before massive trays, heavy with the weight of thick tomahawk steaks and smashed potatoes, were delivered to the table.

A mercifully petite and not overly sweet dessert of lapis legit (layer cake) dotted with a dollop of whipped pecan ricotta topped off the decadent meal. This capper was presented by the Austin-based chef himself to a hearty round of applause.

1 2 Toasting the sunset with William Beckmann and Tupelo Goods (Photo by Ashlee Newman Photography) 2 2 Bader Ranch vendors enjoying the Ranch Fête (Photo by Ashlee Newman Photography)

The captivating voice of classic country crooner William Beckmann lured the crowd away from the table and toward a bank of comfortable modern seating provided by Tupelo Goods. Their signature modern Loop Lounge Chairs were the perfect foil to the vast grassy field dotted with spring wildflowers and hay bales below. Beckmann delighted everyone with covers of familiar country music favorites and new tracks of his own. The rising music star has become a hot ticket all over Texas and beyond following his Grand Ole Opry debut in February.

It was a picture perfect Texas spring evening and one that guests won’t soon forget. The anticipation to see what kind of magic the crew at Bader Ranch brews up for its next show party this fall is surely already building.