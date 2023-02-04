Round Top continues its unabated growth with the addition of two new shopping venues due to open in time for the Spring 2023 Round Top Antiques + Design Show, which officially runs March 16 through April 2. Get ready for A.R.T. and The Horseshoe. Each venue brings distinctive offerings and environments. They’re also owned, operated and filled by experienced Round Toppers.

These are certainly two new spots to work into your shopping schedule this spring:

A.R.T. (Antique Round Top)

Fans of indoor climate-controlled shopping, rejoice. Ted and Jennifer Fuehr are opening a luxurious 8,000-square-foot venue dubbed A.R.T. (Antique Round Top) this spring. It will feature the couple’s collection of early American antiques and a mix of select vendors including Don and Marta Orwig, Good’s Antiques, Dan Meixell Antiques, Dana Kelly Rugs, Heather Thougan and Unexpected Designs.

The Fuehrs, who have been showing in Round Top for more than a decade as American Spirit Antiques will use A.R.T. as a permanent showroom for their 18th and 19th century American furniture and accessories. The couple has also added mid-century modern pieces and Native American jewelry to their offerings.

All can be found inside this new barn style venue, which comes complete with paved parking, expansive aisles, showroom lighting and generously sized, permanent bathrooms. A.R.T. will be open seasonally for the Round Top spring, fall and winter antiques shows. Inaugural show dates and hours are March 18 through April 1 from 9 am to 6 pm daily. The venue will close at 4 pm on the final day of the show.

A.R.T. is located at 2260 N. Highway 237 in Round Top.

The Horseshoe

Artist Ryan Buenning of The Horseshoe (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

Artist Ryan Buenning is opening a new 14,000-square-foot seasonal venue dubbed The Horseshoe this March. Prize Home + Garden and artist Chad Kilgore are headlining vendors.

The Horseshoe is located on properties formerly occupied by The Royal Standard and the Texas Rose Antique Show across Highway 237 from the Marburger Farm Antiques Show. Other familiar vendors signed up to show at The Horseshoe this spring include Antiques & Vintage and Mill Collective. The Horseshoe will be the site for the Round Top debut of upcycled industrial equipment furniture maker Iron Rodeo. Custom hat designer Teressa Foglia will be on hand for The Horseshoe’s debut too.

Buenning currently resides on the venue property, having moved from his old home base in San Francisco to Round Top during the pandemic. His grandly scaled classic country music star silhouettes featuring images of Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and others are a familiar sight along Highway 237 during the antiques shows.

“My business has flourished in Round Top, so it made sense for the hub to move here,” Buenning says. “I saw an opportunity to be a landlord instead of just a tenant and put a creative spin on the place.” In fact, Buenning has been very hands on with the project, spending much of his time in recent months clearing the land and preparing the buildings to accommodate vendors.

Future expansion plans at The Horseshoe include clearing additional land for vendor tents and designing an outdoor seating area with food and drink offerings under the property’s sprawling oak trees.

You can be one of the first visitors to The Horseshoe this spring. It will be open March 10 through April 2 at 2105 S. Highway 237.

Yes, there is still a lot that’s new in Round Top.