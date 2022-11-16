Teressa Foglia and Her Amazing Hats Take on the Texas Countryside With an Assist From Round Top’s Chic New Hotel
Hotel Bebe is owned by the talented couple behind the award-winning Truth BBQ.
Antique & Design Shows Winter January 19 - 22
Spring March 16 - April 2
Hotel Bebe is owned by the talented couple behind the award-winning Truth BBQ.
Modern milliner Teressa Foglia fell in love with Round Top during her first visit in 2021, even though a storm blew through her set up and sent her scurrying across fields to retrieve her hats. This fall, she enjoyed a much more civilized stint during the Fall Round Top Antiques + Design Show, partnering with the spanking new Hotel Bebe for a week’s showcase and two special events.
Foglia and her team provided on-site custom hat-making for customers in a setting that included a Casa del Sol tequila lounge and entries from luxury furniture and decor retailer ARHAUS as well as boho chic vintage-inspired frocks from LoveShackFancy and vintage and repurposed heirloom pieces from the Los Angeles based Samantha Knight Fine Jewelry.
The calendar for friends and influencers included a sneak peek day that featured shopping and hat-making demonstrations as well as chain stitching by Fort Lonesome. TheBrosFresh, an Austin-based musical duo, delivered entertainment
Highlight of the week was the tented dinner, provided by Truth BBQ, on the new Round Top’s hotel grounds. Hotel Bebe is owned by Abbie Byrom-Botello and her husband Leonard Botello IV, the talented hands behind the award-winning barbecue restaurant. Dubbed The “Big Hat Magic Experience,” the dinner commanded a certain approach to Round Top fashion that included hats, preferably from the Teressa Foglia collection.
Guests dressed to the part. Think boots, frocks and hats.
Truth BBQ’s menu was true to its heritage beginning with char-grilled shishito peppers with yogurt sauce and deviled eggs with bacon jam and caviar. The live fire beef tip entree, accompanied by chimichurri sauce, portobello mushroom, cauliflower and three-cheese potato gratin displayed Botello’s expansive talents. For dessert, three-layer coconut cream cake tempted.
RT Seen: Tricia Oliver, Steph Sebbag, Marla Hurley, Kendra Smith, Hannah Swiggard, Pete Bell, Savannah Hall, Hannah Smith, Brayden Keenan, Katy Mayell Ellis, Wendy Chiles, James Keenan, Kait Kirby, Jackie Hess, Melissa Gandy, Andrea Halbach, Lezlie Pinto, Audrey Sarver, and Bailey Bell.
Antique & Design Shows Winter January 19 - 22
Spring March 16 - April 2