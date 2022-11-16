1 15 Teressa Foglia’s ‘Big Hat Magic Experience’ dinner at Round Top’s Hotel Bebe (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) 2 15 Kendra Smith, Tricia Oliver, Marla Hurley, Tiffany Halik, Hannah Swiggard at Teressa Foglia’s pop-up at Hotel Bebe in Round Top (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) 3 15 Savannah Hall, Teressa Foglia, Hannah Smith at the modern milliner’s sneak-peek in Round Top (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) 4 15 Noel Bridges, Torrence Thomas at the Teressa Foglia’s ‘Big Hat Magic Experience’ dinner in Round Top (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) 5 15 Steph Sebbag, Drew Overby , Kimberly Overby at the Teressa Foglia’s sneak peek in Round Top (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) 6 15 Hannah Wickberg, Gracey Snow at Teressa Foglia’s sneak peek in Round Top (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) 7 15 Tricia Oliver, Kendra Smith at the Teressa Foglia ‘Big Hat Magic Experience’ dinner in Round Top (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) 8 15 Nia Crooks, Jeré Meaux, Dom McGhee at Teressa Foglia’s pop-up in Round Top (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) 9 15 Guests at the Teressa Foglia ‘Big Hat Magic Experience’ dinner in Round Top’s Hotel Bebe (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) 10 15 Tiffany Halik, Tricia Oliver at the Teressa Foglia ‘Big Hat Magic Experience’ dinner in Round Top’s Hotel Bebe (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) 11 15 Pete Bell, Teressa Foglia at the Teressa Foglia’s ‘Big Hat Magic Experience’ dinner at Hotel Bebe in Round Top (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) 12 15 Tricia Oliver, Steph Sebbag, Kendra Smith, Hannah Swiggard at Teressa Foglia’s sneak peek at Round Top’s Hotel Bebe (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) 13 15 Melissa Gandy, Andrea Halbach, Lezlie Pinto at the Teressa Foglia’s ‘Big Hat Magic Experience’ dinner at Round Top’s Hotel Bebe (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) 14 15 amantha Knight, Ellen Parker, Paula Parker-Krantz at the Teressa Foglia’s ‘Big Hat Magic Experience’ dinner in Round Top (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) 15 15 Teressa Foglia’s ‘Big Hat Magic Experience’ dinner at Hotel Bebe in Round Top (Photo by Shannon O’Hara)

Modern milliner Teressa Foglia fell in love with Round Top during her first visit in 2021, even though a storm blew through her set up and sent her scurrying across fields to retrieve her hats. This fall, she enjoyed a much more civilized stint during the Fall Round Top Antiques + Design Show, partnering with the spanking new Hotel Bebe for a week’s showcase and two special events.

Foglia and her team provided on-site custom hat-making for customers in a setting that included a Casa del Sol tequila lounge and entries from luxury furniture and decor retailer ARHAUS as well as boho chic vintage-inspired frocks from LoveShackFancy and vintage and repurposed heirloom pieces from the Los Angeles based Samantha Knight Fine Jewelry.

The calendar for friends and influencers included a sneak peek day that featured shopping and hat-making demonstrations as well as chain stitching by Fort Lonesome. TheBrosFresh, an Austin-based musical duo, delivered entertainment

Highlight of the week was the tented dinner, provided by Truth BBQ, on the new Round Top’s hotel grounds. Hotel Bebe is owned by Abbie Byrom-Botello and her husband Leonard Botello IV, the talented hands behind the award-winning barbecue restaurant. Dubbed The “Big Hat Magic Experience,” the dinner commanded a certain approach to Round Top fashion that included hats, preferably from the Teressa Foglia collection.

Guests dressed to the part. Think boots, frocks and hats.

Truth BBQ’s menu was true to its heritage beginning with char-grilled shishito peppers with yogurt sauce and deviled eggs with bacon jam and caviar. The live fire beef tip entree, accompanied by chimichurri sauce, portobello mushroom, cauliflower and three-cheese potato gratin displayed Botello’s expansive talents. For dessert, three-layer coconut cream cake tempted.

RT Seen: Tricia Oliver, Steph Sebbag, Marla Hurley, Kendra Smith, Hannah Swiggard, Pete Bell, Savannah Hall, Hannah Smith, Brayden Keenan, Katy Mayell Ellis, Wendy Chiles, James Keenan, Kait Kirby, Jackie Hess, Melissa Gandy, Andrea Halbach, Lezlie Pinto, Audrey Sarver, and Bailey Bell.