The Round Top social calendar was jam packed this season as local business owners celebrated the Fall 2022 Antiques + Design Show, new ventures, big moves and anniversaries.

Henkel Square was the place to be for a handful of parties including the Humble Donkey Studio and Lower 40 Found Objects’ open house. Owners John and Laurie Lowery welcomed a crowd for light bites, beer, wine and shopping inside its big red barn style establishment. The two-story space was newly stocked with the couple’s signature mix of colorful Texas-themed art created by John Lowery (a former NASA illustrator) and a broad ranging selection of high-quality accessories, clothes, gifts, home goods and vintage and antique furnishings lovingly gathered and expertly displayed by Laurie Lowery. The creative pair always have Lone Star beer and rosé wine ready to pour at the door and are open year-round Wednesdays to Sundays.

1 4 Apparel, art and antiques combine at Humble Donkey. (Photos by Candice Cowin) 2 4 Humble Donkey’s open house turned into a full house during the Henkel Square event. 3 4 Branded tableware features the signature Humble Donkey 4 4 “Hat Trick” print by John Lowery is a portrait of Laurie wearing a Kemo Sabe hat and a Whippin’ Wild Rags scarf. The original painting sold to a buyer in Aspen, Colorado.

Later during the fall show, Wimberly Inc. held an anniversary party to celebrate the brand’s third year in business and the launch of The Cabin — a new Henkel Square shop dedicated to men’s clothing and lifestyle products. Owner Wimberly Tribble and her team shared live music by Jo and Floyd, savory bites and sweet treats courtesy of Henkel Square neighbor Little Cheese Shop, and beer and wine, and Southern Spirit habanero margaritas with shoppers on the square.

Attendees relaxed in charming vignettes created with antiques and vintage furniture beneath a beribboned live oak tree on the lawn behind the original apparel and accessories store. Wimberly Tribble also hailed the launch of her newest venture the Round Top Star, which sells Round Top branded merchandise including hats, jackets, T-shirts, sweatshirts and more.

Both the Round Top Star and The Cabin are located in the historic buildings adjacent to Wimberly Inc. in Henkel Square.

1 4 The anniversary party scene behind Wimberly Inc. (Photos by Jordan Geibel) 2 4 Wimberly Tribble of Wimberly Inc., The Cabin and Round Top Star 3 4 The Wimberly Inc. team 4 4 Wimberly Inc.’s musical guests Jo and Floyd

The newest residents of Henkel Square also hosted a celebratory gathering. Southern Beasts, Sapana and Starr’z Home welcomed after-hours guests inside their newly renovated spaces to celebrate their first season inside the Mill & Live Oak Building (formerly known as Teague’s Tavern). That is where textile taxidermists Southern Beasts and imported textiles shop Sapana occupy the bottom floor. Starr’z Home has taken over the upstairs space with a collection of estate sale finds, including vintage and antique furniture and home decor.

The trio’s excitement over becoming a permanent part of the Henkel Square gallery of shops was palpable as they shared bowls of gumbo, late night shopping, and live music performances from Kellye Kephart and Chris Helms.

1 4 Entrepreneurial trio: Jolie Helms of Sapana, Mary Lou Marks of Southern Beasts and Starr Zaleski of Starr’z Home pose at their new location in Henkel Square. (Photos by Jordan Geibel) 2 4 Sapana’s space, newly stocked with signature blanket coats 3 4 Chris Helms and Kellye Kephart perform at the grand opening for Southern Beats, Sapana and Starr’z Home 4 4 Art by Mary Lou Marks

Just a few steps away from Henkel Square, Round Top’s new healthy restaurant Casa Blanke put a healthy spin on entertaining with a spread of vegan bites and boozy beverages spiked with greens for its grand opening celebration. Attendees sipped on tipsy matcha cocktails and champagne topped with the cafe’s signature spirulina lemonade in the charming front courtyard where a DJ spun 1980s pop hits.

Inside the cafe designed in collaboration with Amy Zee Haight, owner Kasey Massey presented spicy adobo sweet potato bites with avocado crème, pickled onion and pepita crunch, Thai chili salad rolls, fall slaw cups with citrus tahini, and sweet bites of vegan triple chocolate cake with coconut cream. Here’s hoping at least one of these party bites makes Casa Blanke’s regular menu, which is available Thursdays through Sundays.

1 5 Casa Blanke owner Kasey Massey and Mark Massey 2 5 Courtney Barton and Sara Rothwell 3 5 Brad and Kathy Mitchell 4 5 Audrey Marshall Marek, Eden Harris and Erin Stewart 5 5 John Field, Cinda Palacios and Chris Gilliland

There’s no need to wait for the next antiques show to enjoy these new Round Top favorites. All are open year-round. Hours vary, check the establishments’ websites and social media for details.