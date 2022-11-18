Round Top recently got the a’Bouzy treatment with the Houston-based champagne haven hosting a lavish five-course meal in the Texas countryside called Clicquot Corral. Amidst towering oak trees, with bluegrass in the background, the bubbly was poured freely at this truly one-of-a-kind Texas event.

For several years, the mastermind behind the champagne-fueled a’Bouzy, along with its longtime partners at the champagne house Veuve Clicquot, envisioned bringing a dreamy meal to the fields of Round Top. When the event finally happened, Clicquot Corral did not disappoint.

“We wanted to do a Texas-style throw down and who better to collaborate with on a five-course menu than Travis Lenig, chef, and owner of Field & Tides,” says a’Bouzy co-owner Shawn Virene.

Turn when you see the giant Veuve Clicquot champagne bottle.

The stage was set at Huckleberry Farm, the private home of Bobby and Ann Rauch, who hosted this epic dinner. The guest list was a veritable who’s who of local champagne enthusiasts, all dressed in their best “cowboy chic” attire.

Round Top Perfectly Paired

“Guests were greeted with a signature cocktail of Belvedere Vodka and fresh herbs right from the farm,” a release detailed. “As they made their way through the home they could hear the sweet bluegrass sounds of the country band Pendulum Hearts inviting them to step out back. What awaited them was a perfectly situated farm table adorned with elements of rustic luxury.”

The passed first course was paired with a choice of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label or Belvedere crafted cocktails. Guests nibbled on bacon-wrapped quail with Texas redneck cheddar, BBQ white gulf shrimp and blue crab cones topped with a dash of chili oil, plus cheese and charcuterie. In all, four expressions from the Veuve Clicquot cellars were sipped throughout the evening.

The table was set for a smashing fall feast at Huckleberry Farms.

Yellow Label found its partner in a pea shoot salad with arugula, radish, cured egg and a tangy buttermilk dressing. The third course introduced Vintage Blanc 2012 with crackling crusted redfish, accompanied by Hopin’ John black eyes, okra, tomato and lemon butter. For the main course, 36-hour sous vide beef cheeks were served with au jus and Texas sweet corn Johnny cakes and a splash of Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2012. The dreamy food and champagne night ended with a dessert of poached Asian pear with chevre gelato and salted caramel. That closer got matched with the first known blended rosé champagne ever, NV Rosé Champagne ― invented by Madame Clicquot in 1818.

The evening concluded with a surprise fireworks display lighting up the starry fall sky, and Veuve Clicquot was sabered as the Houston Astros won the World Series little more than an hour away in Minute Maid Park.

All proceeds benefited World Central Kitchen and its efforts in the Ukraine ― furthering the work of Chef José Andrés, who founded the unique crisis response model in 2010, providing fresh meals under dire circumstances.

Now that deserves a champagne toast.