Steve Rogers of Prize Home + Garden is the latest Round Top antiques show veteran to expand his footprint in town with the acquisition of a dedicated 6,000-square-foot showroom located a stone’s throw from the Marburger Farm Antique Show, his home away from Kansas City for going on 15 seasons.

Rogers will continue to show at Marburger and now at The Horseshoe, a new venue being launched by Ryan Buenning.

“Round Top has become the epicenter for good vintage and antiques,” Rogers tells RoundTop.com. “It’s Burning Man for antique lovers. I’m in love with Round Top and can’t wait to get back under that big blue Texas sky.

“Even between shows it’s one of my favorite places on the planet.”

Yes, Rogers is certainly excited about his decision to make Round Top the second location for his thriving antiques and vintage business.

1 5 Decor sample: antique pottery and natural wood accents feature at Prize Home + Garden 2 5 On trend, but never trendy: Vintage chairs reimagined in Boucle for Prize Home + Garden 3 5 Unique seating sets are a hallmark of Prize Home + Garden 4 5 Art by George Williams backdrops Prize Home + Garden pieces 5 5 Setting up shop: Prize Home + Garden in Round Top

Rogers, a former corporate marketing and advertising executive, started his antiques business as a side hustle. As he indulged his love of antiques and design off the office clock, he amassed a collection of antique English loving cups that inspired the company name Prize. The handsome collection of trophies has long been sold off, but Rogers says the name Prize still reflects the unique, one-of-a-kind pieces that make up his inventory.

Prize Home + Garden’s tent at Marburger Farm is indeed always chock-full of rarely seen and most certainly prized pieces. Clean-lined rustic furniture finds always bear their authentic patinas, or a natural stripped finish. Vintage seating is often wearing softly worn leather, or recovered in fresh organic patterns and paired with monumental industrial lighting and found natural objets that serve as decor.

Sophisticated, comfortable style at Prize Home + Garden.

Prize pieces are substantial and extremely liveable — you won’t find any delicate legs, or fussy finishes. Think chairs with chunky mortise and tenon joinery and comfortable arm rests, large tables that invite vigorous use, and case pieces that can hold the heaviest collections with ease. Art created with vintage and antique signage, flags and modern sketch artists round out the masculine-leaning design.

Most pieces are sourced in France, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

“From the 17th century to the 1970s, I’m on the hunt for impeccable design,” Rogers says. “It’s really about a relaxed attitude where pieces hold their own in the essence of form, function and beauty. I love natural wood, large scale artwork, beautiful textures like leather and mohair and tarnished metallic finishes.

“I don’t overly subscribe to trends, but I’m very aware of what is hot and happening in the world of interior design.”

Steve Rogers of Prize Home + Garden poses on a set of prized vintage Italian hand reeded chairs

Prize Home + Garden’s new seasonal space is located at The Horseshoe, 2105 S. Highway 237 in Round Top. It will open in time for the Round Top Antiques + Design Spring Show scheduled for March 16 to April 2. In the off-season, follow @prizekc on Instagram or visit PrizeAntiques.com to keep up with the latest inventory.