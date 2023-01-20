Historic downtown Brenham has just welcomed a new store front with the opening of vintage home goods, menswear and maker space Easy Drifter.

The shop is the fifth new downtown Brenham business to be launched by Jared Anderson and Kathleen Matthews. Easy Drifter has the same vintage, industrial-luxe vibe as the couple’s Ballad of the Bird Dog general goods store, but with a focus on menswear and more offerings from Anderson’s native southwestern United States region. That includes vintage handmade Navajo rugs and leather goods. Easy Drifter will also feature a pop-up barber shop, and space has been designated for classes in hat shaping, candle and soap making and leatherworking.

Yes, this is no ordinary new store in the Texas countryside.

1 5 Easy Drifter’s open concept, multi-use space 2 5 The shop will feature vintage Navajo rugs from Anderson’s native southwestern US 3 5 Maker space has been set aside for classes in hat and candle making, and leather working 4 5 You’ll have the opportunity to create your own fragranced candles at Easy Drifter 5 5 Old school vinyl is always cued up at Easy Drifter

Easy Drifter is a short walk down Austin street from The Grand Leader building, which currently houses former oil and gas executive Anderson and pastry chef Matthews’ Ballad of the Bird Dog mercantile and Mescalito Coffee and baked goods ventures. The couple completed a thorough renovation and remodel of the historic space last fall to create room for their growing store and provide space for additional tenants.

As if all of this wasn’t enough to manage, the pair also run The Side Door event venue and 1844 Liquor Market, the only package store in downtown Brenham.

1 3 The historic store front at 1844 Liquor Market 2 3 Top notch booze selection at 1844 Liquor Market 3 3 1844 Liquor Market, Brenham’s only package store

“We wanted to introduce great brands and quality products to this small town that we’ve come to really love and appreciate and create a space that covered all the bases,” Matthews says. “A place where you’re comfortable, the people are friendly, you can get a cool drink, maybe something to snack on. It smells good. We’re playing music that hopefully you enjoy.”

This couple has a clear vision for their spaces in Brenham.

Ballad currently carries about 60 quality, small batch brands. Top sellers include house made scented candles, Red Wing Heritage footwear and branded baseball caps. Other offerings run the gamut from bath and body to home fragrance, kitchen sundries, clothing, shoes and more.

1 7 The Grand Leader building is home to Ballad of the Bird Dog and Mescalito Coffee 2 7 Anderson and Matthews’ first venture, Ballad of the Bird Dog 3 7 Ballad of the Bird Dog has something for everyone from snacks and sauces to custom candles, bath, beauty, clothing and more 4 7 Branded merchandise is a top seller at Ballad of the Bird Dog 5 7 Vintage turquoise jewelry at Ballad of the Bird Dog 6 7 Sit a spell and enjoy Mescalito coffee and baked goods inside The Grand Leader 7 7 Baked goods available through Mescalito Coffee

Ballad of the Bird Dog and Mescalito Coffe are located inside The Grand Leader at 100 E. Alamo Street check store hours and watch for new product offerings on Instagram @balladofthebirddog and @mescalitocoffee. Easy Drifter is just down the block at 210 E. Alamo Street. Stay posted on maker classes @easydriftertx.