Country Sunshine food truck owners Danielle (Danny) and Cullen Holle are reopening their wine bar (which used to be called Mas Vino) in downtown Brenham, turning it into a full liquor bar called Salud. Friends and fellow food truck owners LeJefa Food Truck will be serving up birria tacos and more at Salud while Country Sunshine will provide all the drinks, specializing in margaritas.

The Country Sunshine food truck has been a beefy, juicy ray of light in Brenham since it started making the rounds in January 2017, serving primarily freshly made burgers and inventive sides created by Chef Cullen. He and Danny met while working for Chef Jason Dady’s award-winning restaurant group in San Antonio, which has the restaurants Tre Trattoria at the San Antonio Museum of Art, Two Bros. BBQ Market, Jardín at the San Antonio Botanical Garden and Range steakhouse, located on the scenic Riverwalk downtown.

“Cullen was working as a chef, and I was in front of house,” Danny Holle says. “We decided that we wanted a change of pace and to do our own thing. Cullen was born and raised in Brenham and after visiting multiple times, we decided to move to his hometown and start our own restaurant.”

In the interim, the couple launched the Country Sunshine food truck to test the small-town’s appetite.

“So far the people of Brenham and Round Top have been so supportive, we love it here,” Danny Holle tells RoundTop.com.

Country Sunshine’s burgers are a welcome site coming through the window. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) Burgers and brews at Country Sunshine Dirty tots are a popular menu item at Country Sunshine Former Más Vino location will become Salud Downtown Brenham views from Salud Country Sunshine’s outdoor bar at Salud Más Vino will reopen as full liquor bar called Salud in downtown Brenham

Country Sunshine’s top seller is the CS Burger — a double patty burger on a potato bun with American cheese, house made sauce and pickles. Other mouthwatering offerings include fried Brussels sprouts tossed in sriracha glaze and dirty tater tots, which are the familiar crispy potato pillows topped with queso blanco, pickled jalapenos and cilantro.

The Holles aren’t shy when it comes to playing with the menu. Chef Cullen has prepared unexpected dishes like brisket curry, General Tso’s cauliflower and even a savory version of Rice Krispies Treats.

Restauranteurs Danny and Cullen Holle hint at opening additional new restaurants in the greater Round Top area. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Country Sunshine truck can be found at Brazos Valley Brewing Company most weekends and will be plating up its sought-after burgers and sides at The Halles during the antiques show this spring plus beer, wine and possibly liquor (pending licensing). Keep track of the truck’s whereabouts on Instagram and view the full menu on its website.

And get ready for Salud.