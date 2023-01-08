The Round Top Winter Show is always a more intimate and easier-to-maneuver antiques showcase, but it’s still chock full of high-quality dealers and fresh shipments of antiques and designer deals. Plus, the Texas countryside is just as scenic in the winter as it is in the spring. And often just as temperate.

The Round Top Winter Show takes place Thursday, January 19 through Sunday, January 22 this year. It’s a chance to experience a scaled down version of the fall and spring shows. To dip your toe into the Round Top region antiques mania — and see what it’s all about.

But everyone could use a few pointers, must-visit vendors and more. Here is Your Round Top Winter Show Guide:

Burton

Bayberry’s Antiques is a hidden gem in Burton. Open seasonally only, including during the Winter Show, this darling cottage is home to a sophisticated collection of affordable vintage and antique furniture, decor and original art. Consider making this your first stop before you arrive in Round Top itself.

Stay off the beaten path and hit Bill Moore Antiques Warehouse (technically located in Greenvine) as well. It’s the best place to find bargains on rustic Eastern European case pieces and accents like bread boards, grape baskets, demijohns, antique grain sacks and unusual finds.

Carmine

The Big Red Barn will be bustling over the Winter Show weekend ― it is open Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22 only. There will be multiple food vendors on site and even a cocktail bar from Ellis Motel. You can shop, sip and eat at the place dubbed “The Original.” Tickets are available here.

The County Line Antiques Show, located at the “Y” in Carmine, is advertising a discount sale for all four days of the show. It also worth stopping by to check out on your way into Round Top.

The Round Top Winter Show is less rushed and more relaxed. This shopper takes her time at The Big Red Barn. (Photo by Candice Cowin)

Round Top Proper

In Round Top proper, you’ll find the big boys, including newer venues like The Halles and Drift & Holler. Both will be open for the duration of the show, with a special free art festival happening at The Halles. Market Hill is also welcoming shoppers throughout the entire Winter Show featuring Susan Horne Antiques and Renouveau Antiques, among others. The doors will also be open at The Compound, Maison Sud, Big Daddy’s Antiques, Bader Ranch, McLaren’s Interiors and Gasoline Hill. The Venue, with eight buildings filled with dealers, is also open this month.

Blue Hills will be brimming with activity from January 19 through 22 too. Look for a special lounge inspired by the Garden & Gun Clubs in Atlanta and Louisville. Featuring Blade and Bow cocktails, Charleston-sourced snacks and shopping, this bespoke pop-up will be running for the duration of the four-day Winter Show in Barn F for a more sophisticated experience.

If you’re looking to kick up your heels, Rockabilly Baroness and 550 Market will host Denverado’s Cowboy Disco Ball with DJ Melodic at the adjacent Round Top Dancehall on Friday, January 20. There even will be a mechanical bull to ride and door prizes given out for best Disco Cowboy costumes.

And, as RoundTop.com previously reported, The Arbors will be collaborating with the historic Round Top Festival Institute at this year’s Winter Show on a very special project dubbed The Great Shed Sale. The Arbors will showcase a select group of its own world-class dealers alongside an impressive mix of beautiful antiques straight from the Festival Institute’s storied collection.

A ticketed preview party is scheduled at Festival Hill on Wednesday, January 18. Consider that an early start on the Round Top Winter Show fun.

1 3 Bundled up: The fabulous Bowhills at Gina Bowhill’s space in Blue Hills. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 2 3 Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey pouring in the Garden and Gun pop-up at Blue Hills. 3 3 Special event: join Denverado and friends at the Round Top Dancehall this winter for disco fun.

Warrenton

Don’t overlook Warrenton during your Round Top region antiquing. The Chicken Ranch will be setting up 20 tent spaces to peruse during the Winter Show, and Zapp Hall will have a full display too. Plus, Warrenton Inn (formerly Hillcrest) Main Pavilion will be open with fabulous vendors and a rooftop restaurant.

Cole’s Antique Show also will be open with all types of antiques and mid-century modern furniture and accessories. The Campbell Building, Ex-Cess I & II, Granny McCormick’s Yard and The Stone Meadow are all getting in on the winter fun.

There is plenty to do, a plethora of dealers, major antiques and fun to be had. The Round Top Winter Show is no mere footnote. It’s a real winter happening.