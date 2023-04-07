Round Top, Texas is mostly known for its thrice yearly antiques and design show, classic music concerts, bucolic countryside, great drinking and dining, and Fourth of July and Christmas parades. A handful of music-loving locals and landowners are about to give the town something else to crow about.

A major music festival has been a long-held dream, and these folks took the bull by the horns to create the One Square Mile Music Festival set for this April 20 to 23 and featuring uber popular headliner Pat Green and seven other outstanding artists. (For those not in the know, the size of the incorporated town of Round Top is roughly. . . wait for it. . . one square mile.)

Blue Water Highway will headline the One Square Mile Festival

The team behind the music festival has been strategizing for about a year, but it wasn’t until Green signed off on a Saturday, April 22 show date in late January of this year that they pulled the trigger on the event. Other artists are lined up, including Friday, April 21 headliner Blue Water Highway — one of Texas’ best folk-rock bands. Other acts will do Western swing, gypsy jazz and rhythm and blues.

The hope is to grow the One Square Mile Music Festival into a multi-venue, nationally-known fest. But this year’s inaugural event is starting at one location — the historic Round Top Dance Hall on the grounds of the Stone Cellar — along with its accoutrements of a restaurant, bar, shopping and a VIP speakeasy.

Tickets are limited and offerings range from an all-weekend VIP pass — which includes access to all shows, the private lounge, bar, restrooms, VIP parking and access to Thursday’s kickoff party — to an a-la-carte choice of single concert tickets. A few tickets still remain.

Go to onesquaremileroundtop.com to grab your chance to be part of music festival history.