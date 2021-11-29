With so much shopping and dining to be found, a quick trip to the Round Top area might be just the thing to perk up your holidays this year. Round Top brings artistic, old fashioned, small town appeal ― and getting out of the big city is just what Santa ordered. It’s enough to set your spirits soaring, while checking more than a few things off your shopping list. Who knows, you might become a jolly old fellow yourself.

There is nothing quite like a small town Texas Christmas. And the Round Top region is set host some festive events to get everyone in the spirit. Here are just some of the Round Top happenings to make sure you’re aware of:

Flatonia Lighting of Christmas Village

This Wednesday, December 1 at 5 pm ― Flatonia Chamber of Commerce, 208 E. North Main Street.

Bring your camera for pictures with Santa. He’ll arrive on a Flatonia Fire Truck. The official Lighting of Christmas Village begins at 6 pm. This is one of those small town holiday traditions that you don’t want to miss.

Schmekenfest 2021 hosts its annual Wassail Championship. Who will be crowned this year’s Schmeckenmeister?

Schmeckenfest

This Thursday, December 2 from 5 pm to 8 pm on La Grange Main Street.

Now celebrating its 14th year, Schmeckenfest attracts visitors to the La Grange town square to sample more than 20 different types of wassail (traditional, holiday season hot cider) made by various business owners and community leaders. The wassail competition produces a winner, who will be named Schmeckenmeister and hold the coveted title until the next Schmeckenfest festival. This small town Christmas festival also includes music, delicious treats and a visit from Santa.

Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade

This Saturday, December 4 in Round Top at 4:30 pm.

Kick off the holiday season with the annual Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade. Line the parade route, take in the decorations, start your holiday shopping and enjoy some festive time on The Square. It all leads up to an old time parade filled with vintage cars and lighted floats, and you might even catch a glimpse of Santa.

Round Top Parade features local floats like this one from Round Top Real Estate.

Christmas at Winedale

Saturday, December 11 from 12 pm to 4 pm at Winedale Historical Center

Winedale’s distinctive Christmas festival brings crafts and folklife demonstrations, music and theater performances, a petting zoo, food and beverages and more. And the whole thing is free.

Trail of Lights Display

This Trail of Lights is available for viewing all December long at Kreische Brewery and Monument Hill Historic Site.

The grounds of Kreische Brewery and Monument Hill state historic sites are transformed into wonderlands with beautiful holiday lights during December nights. While walking the trail and exploring the decorated grounds, you can enjoy live entertainment, holiday refreshments, family activities, visits with Santa, living history programs and more.

Who knows? The true spirit of the season just may be found in all this small town Texas countryside fun.