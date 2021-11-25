The holidays are underway and the Round Top area is transforming into a winter wonderland. (At least, Texas’ version of it.) The region most known for antiques also embraces the Christmas season with a fervor few other places can match. From a Santa Museum to the Polar Express to Christmas fests and much more, you can celebrate the holidays in a major way in the Texas countryside. These are the best holiday happenings in greater Round Top.

Find Santa in Columbus at the Santa Museum. (Courtesy Santa Museum Texas)

The Santa Museum

Not far from Round Top, the only Santa Museum in the South can be found in Columbus, Texas. With more than 2,500 Santa figurines, ornaments, dolls, paintings, music boxes and more, this is the place to get into the holiday spirit with Kris Kringle. This one-of-a-kind museum is open the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December from 11 am to 4 pm each day. Better yet? Admission is free.

Browse from the Christmas Market and get holiday shopping done. (Courtesy Sip & Shop Christmas Market)

5th Annual Round Top Lion’s Club Turkey Trot

Get ready to trot on Thanksgiving. Choose from a 10K, 5K, or a One Mile Fun Run and be finished and home in time for a delicious meal.

Race Day registration runs from 7 to 8 am at Henkel Hall. Race bibs and T-shirts (while supplies last) can be picked up at Henkel Hall on race day, this Thursday, Nov 25, beginning at 7 am.

Proceeds from the Turkey Trot support youth organizations in Round Top and surrounding communities.

Christmas in Carmine

Carmine’s Christmas tree lighting takes place this Sunday, November 28. Come out and celebrate the lighting of the Carmine Christmas tree while having cookies and hot cocoa with Santa. The lighting will take place from 5 pm to 6:30 pm at Carmine City Hall.

The Polar Express is rolling into town. (Courtesy Carmine Chamber of Commerce)

The Polar Express Christmas Fest

The Polar Express is also making its way to Carmine. Kids get to ride the train and meet Santa on Sunday, December 5. Lunch will be served at the Carmine Hall with your choice of beef stew or homemade burgers. There is also the chance to shop local vendors and get into the holiday spirit during this Christmas Fest.

The homes on the Christmas Home Tour will be decked out. (Courtsey Chappell Hill Garden Club)

2021 Chappell Hill Garden Club’s Annual Christmas Home Tour

Deck the halls and homes with the Chappell Hill Garden Club. The group’s 5th annual Christmas Home Tour takes place on Saturday, December 11. This is your chance to tour truly decked out homes this holiday season. You’ll never look at holiday decorating the same again.

Tickets are $20 pre-tour and $25 on tour day.

Winedale’s historic grounds will transform into a winter wonderland.

Christmas in Winedale

Get into the Christmas spirit early in Winedale on Saturday, December 11 from noon until 4 pm. With crafts, folklife demonstrations, music, theater performance and food, Christmas at Winedale is a truly festive party with something for the whole family.

The Nutcracker Ballet

The Ovation Ballet Company is putting on a live performance of The Nutcracker, the ultimate holiday classic, on Saturday, December 11 at the Round Top Festival Institute. A wonderland of its own, the Round Top Festival Institute’s grounds are a magical place to experience a Christmas classic.

For much more, check out RoundTop.com’s full Events Calendar. It is updated regularly with all the latest new events and happenings. You can even submit your own event for consideration to be included in the calendar.