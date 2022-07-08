Round Top’s beloved Mallory et Cie is growing once again. You can now find the fashionable and fanciful designs of Mallory Nicholson in a bigger store located at 108 Schumann Lane, in Henkel Square Market.

Nicholson will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to show off the new digs at Mallory et Cie on Thursday, July 14th, from 2:30 to 5 pm. It will be held n conjunction with the Round Top Chamber of Commerce with drinks and snacks served. Shoppers will also receive a special gift with a $50 purchase, while supplies last.

Nicholson started selling her refashioned, mix-and-match, antique jewelry line, along with her popular indigo ponchos almost 10 years ago during the Round Top Antique Shows. It all began at The Arbors with a few tables, eventually growing into a larger tent space. Then, in late 2020, Nicholson opened her first year-round shop in Round Top’s Henkel Square.

Owner Mallory Nichols wants the new Mallory et Cie showroom to be a Round Top style experience.

“Right after we opened our doors in December 2020, I realized we were going to need a bigger space to accommodate more product offerings, as well as the number of customers that tried to pack into our tiny shop on the weekends and during shows,” Nicholson tells RoundTop.com.

So when a bigger space became available right next door, Nicholson jumped at the chance to grow her business once again.

Mallory et Cie is marketing its new store as a Round Top style experience. It is stocked with locally made, hand-crafted jewelry that speaks to both locals and the antique aficionados who descend upon Round Top seasonally.

New to the expanded store is even more refashioned apparel. From African indigos to French nightgowns from the 1800s, which Mallory has transformed into stylish tunics and dresses. Each piece has a story at Mallory et Cie.

That’s part of the charm and the allure.

Mallory et Cie’s new space inhabits a quaint log cabin-esque space.

“We are thrilled to be caretakers of this amazing log cabin-esque space, it’s so Round Top,” Nicholson says. “It’s an incredible backdrop for our jewelry and apparel and the extra space is just what we needed.”

If you are in Round Top this summer, don’t forget to stop by and see the new Mallory et Cie store.