There’s a ton of summer fun brewing in greater Round Top — and things truly heat up this month. The July Round Top events calendar is filled to the brim with live performances, museum exhibits, a farmers market and even grape stomping fun.

And that’s just a sample of what’s on tap this month. Here is your Insiders Guide to the Best Things to Do in Greater Round Top in July:

Texas Quilt Museum

A great way to escape the Texas summer heat and much more, the Texas Quilt Museum is summer proven. View an indoor display of quilts created by the masters — including Ricky Tims, Timna Tarr and Quilt Festival prize winners from 2021 — through September 18.

140 W. Colorado Street, La Grange

“The Lord of the Llamas” quilt by Timna Tarrr is on display at the Texas Quilt Museum. (Courtesy of the Texas Quilt Museum)

Celebrate! A View of Juneteenth Traditions and Customs Exhibit

The Brenham Heritage Museum has compiled a collection of significant artifacts depicting Juneteenth celebrations in Washington County dating back to the emancipation of enslaved Africans in Texas in June 1865. Curators have found and displayed evidence of parades, coronations, rodeos, concerts, picnics, sporting events, reunions and more.

The exhibit is open from 10 am to 4 pm every Saturday during the month of July, or by appointment.

At the Brenham Bus Depot Gallery, 313 East Alamo at the corner of Clinton in Brenham.

Bugle Boy Listening Room

You can support original, live music artists at this nonprofit, fair trade listening room. The Bugle Boy Foundation was founded in 2008 and puts on live concerts, provides funding for artists and serves the community through music-based outreach programs. These include performances at nursing homes, hospice facilities and songwriting and guitar lessons for military veterans.

All artists are fairly compensated to perform their original music, and most concerts are live streamed. View the July lineup of musicians and purchase tickets here.

1051 N. Jefferson Street, La Grange

Festival Hill Summer Festival – Final Dates

Festival Hill’s 51st annual Summer Festival will come to an end this month, but there are still several performances to catch before the curtain closes for the final time on July 16. Visit the links below to get full-day passes, tickets for the afternoon performances by young artists, or the evening performances from the Texas Festival Orchestra.

Saturday, July 2 at 7:30 pm – Orchestra concert at Festival Concert Hall by the Texas Festival Orchestra. Conducted by Dongmin Kim and featuring Amitai Vardi on clarinet. Get tickets here.

Sunday, July 3 at 3 pm – A Texas Tribute patriotic orchestra concert from the Texas Festival Orchestra will be held in the Festival Concert Hall, narrated by Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter. This event is sold out.

Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 pm – An orchestra concert at Festival Concert Hall by the Texas Festival Orchestra. Conducted by Michelle Merrill, featuring Brett Deubner on viola. Get tickets here.

Saturday, July 16 at 7:30 pm – The closing orchestra concert from the Texas Festival Orchestra will be held in the Festival Concert Hall. It will be conducted by Carl St. Clair and feature James Dick on piano. Get tickets here.

The Rocket Brothers Band performs last July during downtown Brenham’s Hot Nights, Cool Tunes series. (Courtesy of Downtown Brenham)

Downtown Brenham’s Hot Nights, Cool Tunes

Beat the summer heat and join the fun as the sun goes down every Saturday night this July in Brenham’s Courthouse Square. Expect live music, food and beverage vendors and a classic car cruise-in by the Stray Katz Car Club.

A different band will perform each weekend at this free, family friendly cars and music series. All you need is a lawn chair to enjoy a great night out in Brenham. July 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 7 pm to midnight.

100 E. Main Street, Brenham

Windy Winery Harvest Grape Stomp

Late summer is grape harvest season in central Texas wine country. Grape picking and stomping will be available by reservation Saturdays and Sundays from July 9 through August 21 from 11 am to 4:30 pm each day at Windy Winery.

Participants will have an opportunity to create a keepsake shirt stamped with their own grape stained feet and kids are welcome. Get tickets here.

4232 Clover Road, Brenham

Harvest season is here at Windy Winery. (Courtesy of Windy Winery)

Brenham Fire Museum

Summer is a great time to view the Brenham Fire Museum’s collection of rare and restored 18th century fire trucks, artifacts and memorabilia from the Brenham Fire Department. Summer hours at the museum run from 11 am to 2 pm beginning July 16th and running through the end of the month.

157 S. Market Street, Brenham

Vintage fire trucks on display at the Brenham Fire Museum. (Courtesy of the Brenham Fire Museum)

Pleasant Hill Winery Crush for Fun Grape Stomp

The oldest winery in Washington County will host a series of grape harvesting and stomping events on weekends from July 23 through August 14. Pick and stomp grapes and make your own stomped grape t-shirt from noon to 5 pm on Saturdays and noon to 4 pm on Sundays. Email [email protected] for reservations.

Unity Theater Presents Cinderella

Professional actors with the Prince St. Players will perform alongside summer drama camp students in this classic children’s musical by Jim Eiler and Jeanne Bargy. Catch one of eight performances on the theater’s main stage July 28 through 31.

Cinderella plays Thursday and Friday at 10 am and 2 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 1 pm and 4 pm. Get tickets at the box office, by phone at 979-830-8358, or by email at [email protected]brenham.org. Visit the Unity Theater website for more details.

Brenham Farmer & Artisan Market.

The Brenham Farmer & Artisan Market will be held the first Friday of the month this summer on Baylor & Park Streets in downtown Brenham. Expect homegrown fruits and vegetables, plants, baked goods and prepared foods. Summer market hours run 4 to 7 pm. Get the full vendor list here.

La Grange Movie Night on the Square

Bring the whole family (and lawn chairs and blankets) out for a big screen showing of Disney’s beloved Soul movie at 7 pm this Friday, July 8. Live music, food and activities will be offered until sundown when the movie will begin.

For additional movie nights this summer, check out the full calendar at cityoflg.com.