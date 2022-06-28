The greater Round Top area is one of the most patriotic places in Texas to celebrate the Fourth of the July. Parades, live music and festive activities fill every nook and cranny of the small towns that hug Highway 290. It’s no wonder why visitors travel to the Texas countryside to honor the birth of America with an Independence Day like no other.

These are the Best Ways to Celebrate the Fourth of July in Round Top:

Round Top Festival Institute’s concert hall

Festival Hill’s Patriotic Tribute

The international renowned Festival Hill has entered its sixth decade of hosting summer concerts and musical camps which are currently ongoing. For the Fourth of July, Festival Hill is hosting A Texas Tribute patriotic concert this Sunday, July 3rd.

The concert will be narrated in part by TV hosts Bob and Kelli Phillips of Texas Country Reporter as part of the 2022 Symphony Tour. A Texas Tribute will feature melodies ranging from American patriotic music to traditional Texas tunes performed by the Texas Festival Orchestra and conducted by Cristiano Rodriguez. Find more information and get tickets here.

Red, white and blue dominate the day on a Round Top Fourth of July.

Round Top Parade + Rifle Hall Meal

Now in its 172nd year, the Round Top Independence Day Parade is the longest-running Fourth of July parade West of the Mississippi. Beginning at the sound of the traditional cannon blast at approximately 10:30 am on July 4th at Round Top’s Rifle Hall, the parade swings through the town center and makes its way back to Rifle Hall for a traditional barbecue lunch. Parade participants include trail riders, local business owners, political officials, antique tractors and cars, impressive livestock, brass bands and handmade floats adorned with patriotic decorations.

If a street-side view isn’t your preferred parade watching method, you can hit The Stone Cellar to watch the parade from its route-side porch. The food and music venue will be serving breakfast tacos, hamburgers, brats and drinks from a full bar.

Now, that’s watching a parade in comfort.

Chappell Hill’s Fourth of July Parade (Courtesy Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce)

45th Annual Chappell Hill Parade

The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce will be putting on the town’s 45th Annual Independence Day Parade this Monday, July 4th beginning at 10 am in downtown. This year’s theme is “Sweet Land of Liberty – An American Holiday, the Chappell Hill Way!” Roger and Paula Imm’s Kingfisher Cannon will mark the start of the parade, and the kid-powered World Famous Marching Kazoo Band will mark the end, as per tradition. Tons of activities, food and drinks, face painting, live music and more will also be on tap for this small town Independence Day celebration.

The beautiful back nine of the Brenham Country Club where patriotic events will take place (Courtsey the Brenham, Country Club.)

Brenham Country Club Annual Fireworks Show

The Brenham Country Club is set to host its annual fireworks show and fajita dinner on Sunday, July 3rd. This is the perfect solution for a kid-friendly Independence Day party. Complete with bouncy houses, Blue Bell ice cream and an impressive fireworks display. The BCC pool and clubhouse bar will also be open for the occasion.

You need not be a club member to attend, but advance reservations are required. Call 979-836-1733 by noon this Thursday, June 30th for reservations or cancellations.

Residents of Miracle Farm ride through old town Independence (Photo by Amber Westerfeld)

Independence Evening Parade and Street Dance

Yes, you can celebrate Independence Day in a town named Independence. Don’t miss the trail riders starting at 2 pm on Monday, July 4th. The evening parade begins 5 pm and runs through the old Independence Town Square. Drinks and food tents will set up in front of Independence Grocery.

There even will be a street dance immediately following the parade set to live music by Risky Liver Band. A fireworks show beginning at 9 pm will conclude the evening with a grand display visible for miles.

With so many options, there truly may be no better place to celebrate the Fourth of July than deep in the heart of Texas. In greater Round Top.