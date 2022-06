There’s nothing quite like a day trip or weekend wind down to Round Top. This is a place to make that Texas summer last. It’s the perfect Texas countryside setting for slowing down your pace a bit and just relaxing. And with the increased number of year-round shopping and dining options, its easier than ever to chill. Especially if you do it with the right cocktail. Round Top’s Best Summer Cocktails will certainly hit the spot.

Swing into Round Top Brewing to sample from its new lineup of brews, share a bottle of wine on the shady patio at Prost on Block 29, or dip into your favorite spot for a cocktail or two.

For when you want to take that small town flavor back home with you, here are a few of Round Top’s Best Summer Cocktails. They almost taste like summer in a glass.

The Elderflower

No Round Top adventure is complete without stopping into the quirky and cool Ellis Motel for a cocktail. My favorite is The Elderflower. And I’m not alone. It’s as tasty and refreshing as a garden in a glass, garnished generously with a sliced grapefruit wheel, juniper berries and a fresh sprig of rosemary.

Ingredients

2 ounces Botanist Gin

1 bottle Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

1 ruby red grapefruit wheel

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

1 small handful of juniper berries

Instructions

Place the grapefruit wheel in a balloon glass

Fill with ice

Pour the gin over the ice and top with tonic

Garnish with a rosemary sprig and sprinkle the juniper berries on top

Behold the Purple Empress at Garden Co. and its Feed and Firewater. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Purple Empress

Served in a vintage champagne coup, the Purple Empress at The Garden Co. and Feed and Firewater gets it hue from pea flower, an of-the-moment ingredient sought out for its touted wide ranging health benefits. Empress 1908 Indigo Gin is infused with vibrantly tinted butterfly pea blossom. This Round Top summer cocktail’s lovely bluish-purple tinge is simply mesmerizing.

Ingredients

2 ounces Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

.5 ounce lemon juice

.5 ounce simple syrup

1 egg white

Instructions

Mix all ingredients together

Add ice and shake until egg whites are frothy

Strain into a champagne coupe

Lulu’s classic Italian Negroni is easy on the eyes. (Photo by Kristen Gilliam Photography)

Negroni

Lulu’s luscious Negroni is as easy on the eyes as it is on the palate. The Italian classic features just three simple ingredients. This icy concoction is the not-so-sweet and herbaceous tasting cocktail of choice. Garnished with a traditional twirl of orange peel. Chin Chin.

Ingredients

Double shot of Six O’Clock Gin

One shot of Sweet Vermouth (a high quality sweet vermouth is preferable)

One shot of Campari

Instructions

Pour ingredients over ice in a shaker

Shake well

Serve on the rocks in a rocks glass

Garnish with an orange slice or twist

Mandito’s muy refreshing classic margarita on the rocks.

Mandito’s Rita

Nothing says summer quite like a margarita. At Mandito’s you can choose from several varieties of thirst quenching margs. From the La Pisco Rita infused margarita with jalapeno to the pineapple infused La Pina Rita. Or to get back to basics first with this frosty Mandito’s Rita on the rocks:

Ingredients

2 ounces blanco tequila

.5 ounce of fresh lime juice

.5 ounce light agave nectar

Instructions

Combine all ingredients over ice in a shaker and shake for 60 seconds

Salt the rim of a glass of your choice of salt or sugar and fill with fresh ice

Pour the ingredients over the fresh ice and enjoy

Who says you can’t mix up a taste of Round Top any time?