Round Top Brewing has cooked up a new menu of dark brews and healthful, comforting dishes to warm bellies and lift spirits this holiday season. Co-owner Brooke Michie tells RoundTop.com that the restaurant and brewery, located in Minden Square, has also launched its highly anticipated inaugural brews.

“For winter, we are (brewing) a honey brown ale with our friend’s local honey, a winter warmer stout, and a few lagers ahead of spring,” she says. Michie notes that the local honey used for the ale is from the same source used for the delectable honey butter she and her brewmeister husband Paul Michie offer for slathering on biscuits at their popular neighboring venture Lollitop Sweetshop.

In addition to its own brews, Round Top Brewing will continue to offer a rotating selection of beers and wines, including the tops in local and national brews and thoughtfully curated high-end boutique wines to pair with its sophisticated, chef crafted bites.

The food menu also rotates frequently, in concert with what is locally and seasonally available. Each dish is made from scratch and to order in the family brewpub’s tiny kitchen. The soup and appetizer menu changes daily, but has included beef stew, chef crafted pâtés and spreads, and sashimi tuna nachos. New mains for the winter season include a bountiful harvest salad featuring roasted butternut squash and red beets that can be topped with house smoked local chicken or Wright’s Texas bacon.

1 3 A sampling of the menu items at Round Top Brewing. 2 3 Bar manager Michelle Crisler proudly presents the latest offerings from the kitchen. 3 3 The appetizer menu changes daily. Stop in frequently to catch your favorite bites.

Diners are also raving about the duck confit tacos (the pillowy, flavorful tortillas are house made) and paninis stuffed with marinated and roasted portobello mushrooms, red peppers and basil pesto. For those with simpler tastes, the classic grilled cheese sandwich is a no brainer.

“Though we are open at noon Thursday through Sunday, we are there daily for receiving orders, prepping menu items, improving systems, preparing to brew and experimenting with recipes,” Michie says. “It’s truly a event seven days a week, hands on labor of love that we adore sharing with our community and guests each week.”