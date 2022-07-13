Royers Pie Haven owner Tara Royer Steele is going to be featured on the Today show in New York this Thursday, July 14. This will be the Round Top maven’s third appearance on the storied morning show.

Steele is scheduled to chat with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during the third hour of the show Thursday. She will prepare a few of Royers’ famous pies and discuss other projects she is working on in Round Top.

Royer Steele revealed that her team is in the process of building an additional barn for events and lodging at her All Things Acres property, which is currently used to bake pies for Royers Pie Haven while also serving as the headquarters for her wholesale business. All Things Acres is also the hub for Pie Haven’s catering business, weekly meal pickups, retreats, bridal and baby showers, birthday parties, cooking classes and more.

Steele is also hoping to promote her book during the show. Eat, Pie, Love, released in 2020, features a set of 52 Christian devotionals alongside a set of Royers’ most popular recipes.

Steele’s book is available on the Pie Haven website or on Amazon.

Meanwhile, fans of Steele’s Jesus, Pie & Coffee podcast have something to look forward to. After a bit of a hiatus, Steele says that a new episode is in the works.

Catch this Round Top tinged episode of the Today show on NBC at 10 am Central Time this Thursday, July 14. And if you’re inspired to taste some of those Round Top pies?

Royers Pie Haven is open year-round, serving up its famous pies and baked goods, along with speciality coffee drinks, tea, ice cream and more. Royers’ hours run from 10 am to 4 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays — and from 8 am to 6 pm on Saturdays.