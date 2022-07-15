Shopping for art at a gallery is the best way by far to find original, one-of-a-kind pieces that speak to your soul, and we can’t think of a better way to spend a hot summer Texas weekend than strolling through greater Round Top’s coolest art galleries. This small town in the Texas countryside is definitely an underrated art mecca.

Here are a few of our favorite greater Round Top places to find fine art that are open every weekend, all year long:

ARTS For Rural Texas

This nonprofit studio not only offers art classes, camps and competitions for kids and workshops for adults, it also supports professional local artists with exhibitions at each of its two galleries in Fayetteville and Schulenburg.

Current exhibits include the “Moments In Time” watercolor show featuring pieces from Mary E. Quiros, Anne Brennan Vela and Linda Bateman. It’s showing now through July 23 at the ARTS Ross Gallery in Fayetteville. A new exhibit called “Reflections” is opening this Saturday, July 16 with photorealistic acrylic paintings from La Grange-based artist John Schaeffer, many of which include portrayals of vintage automobiles. This exhibit will run through September 10 at the ARTS Gorman Gallery in Schulenberg.

Both galleries are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm. Visit artsforruraltexas.org to receive information on upcoming exhibits and to pre-shop the galleries.

ARTS Ross Gallery, 114 N. Live Oak Street, Fayetteville

ARTS Gorman Gallery, 1201 S. Kessler Avenue, Schulenberg

Humble Donkey Studio

Cold Lone Star beer is always on offer at the door of this Henkel Square favorite. The big red barn style building houses a bounty of quintessential Texas-themed art from prolific painter and illustrator John Lowery. A move to Burton with wife Laurie Lowery inspired the former big city advertising exec to begin painting bold, color saturated pieces depicting local wildlife, landscapes, farm equipment and other Lone Star State motifs.

Custom reproductions in a variety of sizes and materials can be ordered, and many of Lowery’s pieces can be printed on items like phone cases and T-shirts. You’ll also find Laurie Lowery’s Lower 40 collection inside the gallery. Her curated selection of vintage and antique furniture, decor and housewares are works of art themselves, and perfectly complement her husband’s paintings.

Need something extra special? Commissions are also an option, just ask John Lowery. Visit Humble Donkey Studio on Wednesdays from noon to 4 pm, Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm.

195 Henkel Circle Drive

Round Top

1 2 Artwork by John Lowery combined with artifacts curated by Laurie Lowery at Humble Donkey Studio. 2 2 Artist and gallery owner John Lowery holding his latest.

Melissa Ellis Fine Art

Melissa Ellis creates her own striking pieces and supports a variety of artists in her Henkel Square gallery. In addition to works by nine artists, Ellis recently added artisan gifts, books and home decor products, making Melissa Ellis Fine Art both an art gallery and museum shop. It is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm.

102 Schumann Lane, Round Top



1 4 Art by Ray Hadaway featured at Melissa Ellis Fine Art. (Courtesy of Melissa Ellis Fine Art) 2 4 Art by Melissa Ellis featured at Melissa Ellis Fine Art. 3 4 Art by Greer Ross featured at Melissa Ellis Fine Art. 4 4 Art by Kathy Brown featured at Melissa Ellis Fine Art.

Paul Meyer Studio

The Round Top outpost of Austin-based Paul Meyer Studios is located in the Market Hill Shopping venue. This small gallery packs a big punch with a succinct collection of Meyer’s larger-than-life mixed media pieces depicting his impressions of the people and landscapes of the American southwest.

It is open year-round by appointment only. Email [email protected] for appointments.

1542 Texas Hwy. 237, Round Top

Pure West by Cheryl Long

Cheryl Long, the owner and creative force behind Pure West, has taken up her brushes again. Long’s “Disappearing Landscapes” series is comprised of impressionist landscapes that capture the disappearing open lands that dwell in her memory.

The Round Top veteran and Houston native also creates her own line of embroidered clothing and upcycles garments and home decor using vintage and antique clothing and fabrics. A stunning collection of jewelry including antique Native American silver and turquoise pieces rounds out the selection at her Fayetteville gallery.

Pure West is open year-round by chance and by appointment. Call 512.321.5472 or email [email protected] for appointments.

107 N. Washington Street, Suite A, Fayetteville

1 2 Inside Pure West gallery in Fayetteville, featuring paintings and textile art by Cheryl Long. (Courtesy of Cheryl Long) 2 2 Pure West gallery, Fayetteville

Red and White Gallery

Housed in the oldest commercial building still standing in charming old town Fayetteville, this gallery features long-running exhibitions of fine art created mostly by native Texans. Upcoming exhibits include William Anzalone, showing September 3 through September 24, and Sue Benner, running October 1 through November 5.

Owners Joan and Jerry Herring have transformed the second floor of the building into an inn with four private rooms with separate baths, making Fayetteville a great place to stay overnight. Red and White Gallery is open Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm September through June.

102 W. Main Street, Fayetteville

Southern Beasts

Round Top textile artist Mary Lou Marks of Southern Beasts has been slowly gaining notoriety since 2011, when she began creating a menagerie out of fine antique fabrics and trimmings. From longhorns and horses to rabbits, pigs, dogs and more, Marks gets her inspiration directly from her textile collection, which is sourced by pickers from all over the country.

Beginning as a vendor at the ExCess field during the antiques shows, Marks quickly transitioned to shop owner, claiming a permanent space in Rolland Square. Demand for her beasts has grown so much over the past two years that she has partnered with her daughter, local musician Kellye Kephart, to help craft the one-of-a-kind pieces.

The recent rapid growth of the brand has also spurred a retail expansion. The Southern Beasts team will be herding its collection over to the space formerly occupied by Teague’s Tavern in Henkel Square this summer. A soft opening event is planned for August 5 at 11 am. In the meantime, you can still visit the Southern Beasts gallery at its current location in Rolland Square through July 30.

Year-round gallery hours run Thursdays and Fridays from 10 am to 5 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.

Through July 30 – 301 S. White Street, Round Top

Beginning August 5 – 105 N. Live Oak Street, Round Top

1 3 2 3 Art by Mary Lou Marks 3 3 Art by Mary Lou Marks

Tegg Art Studio

What began as a passion for drawing horses has evolved into a love of painting Texas landscapes for lifelong artist Alicia Tegg. Her Brenham studio and gallery is filled with the artist’s calming, dream-like pieces painted in oil on canvas and cuts of live edge mesquite wood. Tegg Art Studio is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 am to 2 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm.

119 W. Alamo Street, Brenham

Tré for the Gathering

Artist and founder Clemencia Larimore and longtime friend and business partner Michelle Gallagher operated solely as an online and pop-up business prior to opening a brick-and-mortar gallery in Round Top in fall 2021. Their airy Minden Square gallery is home to a variety of functional art pieces created for entertaining. These include bowls, colorful serving trays, charcuterie boards, coasters, vases and more – all handmade by a select group of artists.

Wall art and table decor are also part of the mix, as are hostess gifts. A recently installed exhibit from artist Turner Hull features a set of hand painted disco balls on canvas, labeled with the song that was playing when they were created in studio.

Tré for the Gathering summer hours run Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from noon to 3.

105 W. Austin Street, Round Top

1 3 Handpainted disco balls by Turner Hull displayed at Tré. (Courtesy of Tré for the Gathering) 2 3 Close up of disco ball art by Hull. 3 3 Artful vases at Tré for the Gathering

With all of these options, Round Top is a must visit when shopping for art for your home or business. Don’t sleep on that Round Top art.