Deep in the heart of picturesque, quaint Brenham sits the grand The Wood-Hughes House. Located at 614 S. Austin Street, this Late Victorian era home sits on a 0.7-acre corner lot and is within walking distance to Brenham’s historic downtown district. It is now listed with a $999,000 asking price by Shelly Moschak of Legend Texas Properties, the Houston native turned Texas countryside real estate dynamo.

With its traditional Victorian architecture, steeples, eggshell blue paint and white accents, the The Wood-Hughes House is just one of those properties that immediately catches your eye. Built in 1897 by W.A. Wood, a lumber yard owner, the 4,487-square-foot, Wood–Hughes House is listed as a historical treasure on the Texas Historic Commission and the National Register of Historic Places (without any restrictions). The home is constructed with the highest quality oak, heart of pine and Louisiana cypress. The exterior is constructed with Cypress wood that was milled to resemble stone. And, its sweeping, two story porches create the perfect atmosphere for afternoon tea or entertaining.

For those looking for a special blend of history, accessibility and grandeur, The Wood-Hughes House seems to check every box.

“The The Wood-Hughes House is truly almost like a museum,” Moschak says.“It is so perfectly maintained to period. I’ve never seen a property like it.”

1 10 The Estate has sweeping, two-story porches create the perfect atmosphere for afternoon tea or entertaining. 2 10 The Brenham Estate is a historical treasure that’s on the Texas Historic Commission and the National Register of Historic Places. 3 10 The perfectly manicured lawns are accented with a quaint gazebo. 4 10 Spend the afternoon wandering the gardens and having tea under the shade of the trees. 5 10 Each detail has been preserved to reflect its Late Victorian-era history. 6 10 From the hardwoods to the wall coverings, step inside the Late Victorian-era at the Brenham Estate. 7 10 A modern kitchen with a vintage aesthetic. 8 10 Entertain guests at a dinner party of another era. 9 10 For those looking for the perfect blend of history, accessibility and grandeur, the Brenham Estate checks every box. 10 10 The Estate’s stunning chandeliers instantly transport you to another century.

It’s not only a historical treasure though. This home has plenty of room for its next owners to meld their modern life with the beauty of the Late Victorian era. When it comes to space, there’s no shortage of it at the The Wood-Hughes House for new owners to spread out. The expansive home boasts three stories (the third floor is a rare, floored attic that includes a “Widow’s Watch”), two large parlors, a formal dining room, a fully equipped kitchen featuring a reproduction stove, a butler’s pantry, two large foyers, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and four porches. And, as if that wasn’t enough, it also has two staircases and four fireplaces, only further adding to its distinctive charm.

The The Wood-Hughes House remains true to its history and roots, both in decor and detail. From the eye-catching chandeliers that were rescued from a Mississippi Victorian era home that was being demolished to the red velvet window coverings, the current decor maintains the character and charm of the late 1800s and is reflected at every turn of the home. Structurally, the home was the FIRST home in Brenham to be built with electricity, and retains its original 12-foot-high ceilings on the lower level with the original painted tin (the milk painted ceilings have been there since 1897), 11 foot ceiling heights upstairs, long leaf heart-of-pine floors, original transoms, pocket doors, a courting porch and stunning stained glass windows. They just don’t make them like this anymore.

“This home would be a perfect fit for someone looking to create a Bed and Breakfast, wedding venue, or even just someone who wants a rich full-time residence,” Moschak says. “The current owners are antique dealers, so the property’s future owners would definitely appreciate all that they have done to preserve the home.”

The current owners are even willing to sell most of the furniture with the home if any discerning buyers want more of the beautiful aesthetic currently in the home.

The outside of the home equally reflects the treasured history and character as the inside of the home, immediately transporting you to the set of a Jane Austen film without ever leaving Texas or the 21st Century. The property’s beautifully manicured lawns are adorned with a charming gazebo. One can easily get lost for the afternoon meandering around the timeless rose garden, or by taking a stroll through the four season Victorian gardens that always have something in bloom.

Want even more? This dream home comes with an expansive five car garage with an attached carport. It is currently being used as a wood shop.

“What can I say? It’s a exquisite property,” Moschak says.

The The Wood-Hughes House is a one-of-a-kind property, the likes of which doesn’t come on the market every day. Or even every year. Or maybe even every decade.

To learn more about this Victorian vision or to take a tour, contact Shelly Moschak here.