We often hear the question: “What’s open in Round Top outside of show season?” The answer is. . . plenty. From interesting restaurants and bars to antiques havens to clothing, jewelry and gifts shops — and more. Round Top has more to offer than ever throughout the year.

Many brick and mortar stores are open Thursdays through Sundays, and with chic lodging options available in and around this small town, Round Top can make for the perfect Texas countryside weekend getaway. This summer, RoundTop.com is featuring a series of stories on the Best Places To Shop In Round Top year-round.

We start with Round Top jewelry stores you should know:

Vandi Hodges works in gold vermiel with crystals and semi-precious stones in the mix.

Mallory et Cie

The founder of Mallory et Cie, Mallory Nicholson is an unabashed Francophile. Her handcrafted and unique baubles are flights of fancy. Recently she purchased a lot of vintage brass military buttons and used them to help create lovely glass bead bracelets, deploying the buttons as a clasp.

This spring, she also fashioned real pressed daisies into fabulous glass pendants that are just perfect for spring and summer. The flower pendants measure 1.5 inches in diameter and can be worn on Nicholson’s 35-inch-long iridescent gray quartz chains.

Mallory et Cie is open year-round Wednesdays through Sundays at 110 Schumann Lane in Round Top’s Henkel Square Market.

Mallory et Cie’s flower pendants can be worn on iridescent quartz chains.

Richard Schmidt’s Round Top Jewelry

Exuding a bold and natural spirit, Richard Schmidt‘s designs are polished and poised, but at the same time rugged and wild. Much like his native Texas. The self-taught artisan is sought after for his brilliant sterling cuffs and one of a kind jewelry.

Schmidt tells stories in silver, gold, turquoise, coral and brilliant semi-precious stones. His store almost displays too many fascinating designs to detail. From hammered gold and silver to turquoise studded stunners, bolo ties and hat jewelry.

Richard Schmift’s showroom is open Thursdays through Sundays year-round at 601 North Washington, inside of Round Top Village.

Richard Schmidt Jewelry features stacked cuffs in sterling and turquoise.

Muse Collective

Serial entrepreneur Melissa Ellis is seemingly everywhere you turn in Round Top. From her Melissa Ellis Fine Art Studio to her fab fromagerie dubbed the Little Cheese Shop. Her colorful clothing line Tutu & Lili is the perfect match for her eclectic jewelry creations called M.U.S.E. Collective. Ellis’ jewelry runs the gamut from layering necklaces to pave, pearls and precious stones in true statement pieces.

You can find M.U.S.E. Collective at 607 N. Washington in Round Top Village or shop online.

M.U.S.E. Collective adds lush layers and statement strands to your wardrobe.

Wimberly Inc.

Wimberly Shook Tribble, founder and creative director for Wimberly Inc., has grown her brand to include belts, handbags, sandals and jewelry. The line can now be found in thousands of finer stores nationwide and even internationally.

Each piece of jewelry from Wimberly Inc. is an elegant handcrafted tapestry of metals, gemstones, enamel, leather and skins sourced from the American West. The designs highlight the classic beauty and timeless simplicity of these natural materials. From the Wild West Collection to the Faith Collection, Wimberly Inc., has an array of pieces to suit multiple styles.

You can find Wimberly Inc. at 201 & 205 North Live Oak in Round Top and Ellis’ stores are open Thursdays through Sundays weekly.

If you are a pearl girl, these freshwater marvels from Wimberly Inc. will make you swoon.

Courtney Barton’s Worldly Round Top Jewelry

Designer Courtney Barton sources unexpected jewelry from across the globe. That means sterling silver bangles from Laos, clay bead necklaces from Morocco and intricate inlays from India. There is nothing remotely cookie cutter here.

The accessories you’ll find at Courtney Barton just might be exactly what you wear looking for, the coveted piece you had no idea where to find them. From funky resin creations to jewels designed of precious metals and stones, you’ll find it at this shop.

Courtney Barton is located at 603 N. Washington Street inside Round Top Village and it is open Fridays through Sundays. It’s another Round Top jewelry shop you should know.

Stunning Paone earrings mean 14-karat gold plated sterling silver with floral and peacock earrings crafted from colorful cut glass at Courtney Barton.

Via Vandi

Vandi Hodges is a native Texan and world traveler who holds a fascination for all things exotic. Her store called Via Vandi is filled with colorful kimonos alongside her modern jewelry creations. Vandi honed her craftsmanship while apprenticing for jeweler Daniel Krumhorn for five years in London. That’s how Vandi found her niche of creating edgy and bold jewelry for the London nightclub scene.

Via Vandi is located at 109 Bauer Rummel Road in Round Top and is open Thursdays through Sundays.

All that sparkles in Round Top is not only available during showtimes. These Round Top jewelry shops are worth the drive to the Texas countryside all year long.