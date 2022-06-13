Big Easy Ranch, the private luxury sporting club in Columbus, Texas (about 34 miles Southeast of Round Top), is getting ready to open its new 18-hole golf course dubbed The Covey. Scheduled to debut this fall, the course will become the centerpiece of the 2,000-acre property, which also offers whitetail deer and exotic hunting, upland and duck hunting, fishing, sporting clays, upscale dining and overnight lodging.

The new golf course, designed by architect Chet Williams, will include 80-foot elevation changes, tree-lined fairways, natural running creeks and waterfalls. Working to make Big Easy Ranch owner Billy Brown’s vision a reality, Williams designed a course where nine of the holes will require a shot over water. The par four eighth hole is particularly daunting — and striking — boasting two fairways separated by a stream running from tee to green.

In all, The Covey course will measure in at more than 7,400 yards, unspooling over the picturesque Texas countryside.

“While there are quite a few remodels and renovations in progress across the country, this will be one of the very few new courses under construction,” Chet Williams says in a statement. “The ideal property, which includes 80 feet of elevation change, natural creeks and beautiful native vegetation, provides the framework for what will be one of the best courses in the state and the country.”

This new Covey course will complement an existing nine-hole golf course. Williams also designed that course. Golf practice facilities and a golf teaching center are also currently available to Big Easy Ranch members.

Construction on a second clubhouse with 360 degree views of the golf courses and the scenic Texas hill country is also underway. A full-service bar, dining options, a wine room and upscale locker rooms for men and women will also be featured at the new clubhouse.

Hill Country sunsets are a draw for Big Easy Ranch members.

Big Easy Ranch club members also have access to an existing 12,000-square-foot lodge with an infinity pool. A limited number of real estate opportunities are available on the ranch, including homesites up to more than an acre in size. There are also shared ownership villas available.

This is a land where you can find the second home escape that works best for you.

Big Easy Ranch is located at 2400 Brunes Mill Road in Columbus, Texas. It’s little more than an hour’s drive from Houston and less than 90 minutes from Austin.