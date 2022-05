Houston-based butchery Gourmet Ranch dazzled an intimate group of Round Top notables and seasonal business owners with a five-course sampling of its specialty meats, prepared tapas style by chef Omar Pereney for the launch of the Something for the Guys lounge and gaming space at The Halles during the Spring 2022 Antiques & Design Show.

The hand-held bites of savory steak and chops made it easy for guests to simultaneously enjoy the other delights on offer that night, including bourbon cocktails, cigars, matches of pool, plus shuffleboard and cornhole on gaming equipment provided by Mill Collective partner Venture Games.

Special delivery: Halle 7 guests Father Bill Miller, Sam Wilson and Jerome Cone partake of beef bites from Gourmet Ranch served by Alli Stark. (Photo by Mary Hoang)

Following through: Jerry Herring of Red and White Gallery tries out the artisan pool table by Mill Collective partner Venture Games. (Photo by Mary Hoang)

To end the evening, Crave Cupcakes (also of Houston) satisfied sweet tooths with their offer of ginormous, fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. Everyone left with a full belly and a $50 gift certificate to spend with Gourmet Ranch.

Following the event, the Something for the Guys setup in Halle 7 remained open for visitors to tour. Those who stopped by were offered the choice of a complimentary can of vodka soda provided by All Hands Craft Cocktails, or a gratis whiskey tasting from Still Austin Whiskey Co. Both are award-winning, Texas-based spirits companies.

1 4 Ice cold canned beverages sponsored by All Hands Cocktails. 2 4 Complimentary whiskey tastings were sponsored by Still Austin Whiskey Co. 3 4 Satisfying sweets were provided by Crave Cupcakes. 4 4 Natalie Garrett, VP of marketing for Gourmet Ranch

Decidedly masculine, the Something for the Guys lounge is adorned with exotic horn mounts provided by local outdoorsman and Crown Bar partner Larry Weishuhn, and locally sourced antique signs. The space also features lighting and other relics purchased at auction from the famous “shack outside La Grange” formerly known as The Chicken Ranch.

The concept is the brainchild of The Halles owner Jim Kastleman, who created the space as a sanctuary for Round Top visitors of all kinds in need of a place to escape the antiques shop-a-thon in favor of games, cocktails and conversation. If this sounds like your cup of whiskey, stay tuned.

Plans are in the works to expand the offerings at the lounge when it reopens for the upcoming Round Top Fall Antiques Show.