The creators of the craft cocktail Crown Bar in La Grange have purchased the bar at The Halles and have opened the newly christened Crown Halles in time for the spring Round Top Antiques and Design Show. Beth Weishuhn and Andy Johnson completed the transaction earlier in March, but received final approval from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission just in time for the Spring Antiques Show. The bar is now open from 11 am to 7 pm every day at 1465 N State Highway 237 in Round Top.

One thing is for sure. The dynamic duo is determined to deliver the same experience, cocktails and vibe in Round Top that you can find at their iconic bar in La Grange.

“It will evolve over time, but the aim will be ‘glamour in a barn,’ ” says Johnson, referencing the barn-like structure that will house the Crown Halles.

A taste of what’s to come to Round Top. The second floor lounge at the Crown Bar is made for relaxing with a smattering of plush vintage seating set into cozy groupings.

Lizzy Welch, associate publisher of Round Top Publishers (which owns the Round Top Antiques & Design Show Guide, Round Top magazine and RoundTop.com), also runs programming at The Halles. “For this show, we will have several live music acts, and I’m thrilled to have Beth and Andy tap into the energy that will be flowing,” Welch says.

Stay tuned for more, and visit the Crown Halles through April 2 during the Spring Show. For information on the live music schedule, visit TheHalles.com.