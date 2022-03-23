This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.

Malibu-based milliner Teressa Foglia and her merry hat-making crew are returning to Round Top this month, hot on the heels of the opening of her Houston emporium in River Oaks District. Foglia is setting up shop in Round Top for a third season during the Spring Antiques Show. It all began with a chance encounter with Rancho Pillow owner Sheila Youngblood.

“We opened in Malibu in 2019, and Sheila was visiting from Austin,” Foglia says. “She asked us to collaborate with her on gorgeous custom hats for her personal collection and to host a pop-up shop at Rancho Pillow during the Round Top Antiques Show.”

Foglia and partner Tyler Hays setting up shop at Rancho Pillow’s Mercado.

Foglia and her team fell in love with Texas and set up shop at Rancho Pillow every chance they get. From March 27 through April 2, you will find Foglia and her team fitting, customizing and shaping hats inside Rancho’s main barn.

“We’ll be offering on-site customizations, champagne and live music throughout the week,” she says.

Foglia and her team bring hundreds of “blanks” (unembellished hats) that can be endlessly customized with bits of vintage ribbon, charms, jewelry and leather accessories sourced by Foglia at antiques markets around the world. Many clients also bring their own accouterments to personalize their hats. Patches, bits of fabric from a loved one’s clothing, feathers and mementos are often applied. Other customization options include hand-stitched mantras and free-hand drawings from Foglia’s partner artist Tyler Hays.

“I think it’s the details and love that go into each design that set us apart,” Foglia says. “My partner Tyler has a fine art background, and you can really see and feel that. Beyond our hats, it’s our custom experience, commitment to sustainability and giving back to local communities that sets us apart.”

Custom hat by Teressa Foglia. Hat fitting, shaping and customization are available during the show.

When Foglia and her team aren’t outfitting Round Top customers with hats, they can be found shopping the antiques venues to outfit their five retail locations — Malibu, Brooklyn, Nashville, Houston and Laguna Beach.

“This past show, we found a gorgeous pair of Audoux Minet chairs from The Modern Exchange, artwork by Louise Nevelson from Hare and Arrow, our hat-making bar from Urban Habitat and an 18th century Italian crown chandelier — all treasures from Marburger,” Foglia says. This hat maven notes that The Compound, Ex-Cess I & II, and The Farmloft also number among her favorite Round Top stops.

You can book appointments online for any of Teresa Foglia’s retail locations, or visit Rancho Pillow’s Mercado from March 27 to 29, 3 to 7 pm each day. To book a private appointment at the Mercado from March 30 through April 2, visit TeressaFoglia.com. Or head to the nearest year-round location at 4444 Westheimer in Houston.