Kimono Zulu has returned to Round Top this spring with a curated collection of reimagined vintage Japanese kimonos at two new locations — Tutu & Lilli (The Store) at Round Top Village and at Denverado’s Disco Alley at Zapp Hall.

Known as Houston’s Kimono Queen, Tina Zulu brings a collection of wearable art with men’s, women’s and children’s vintage kimonos sourced from Japan circa the 1920s through the 1990s. She is also selling upcycled obi handbags and accessories.

A sample of the gorgeous vintage kimonos on offer by Kimono Zulu.

A new artist collaboration with Shop 1988 will showcase Zulu’s reimagined vintage kimonos adorned with over-the-top and outright sassy Southern sayings, baubles, beads and sparkly accents.

Also new to the lineup this year is the Zulu Party featuring African and global dance grooves from DJ Josh Zulu at Denverado’s famed Disco Alley at Zapp Hall on March 26, from 7 pm to midnight. Kimono attire is encouraged, and specially priced party kimonos will be available the day of the party while they last.

Deverado approved: shop Tina’s stunning selection of kimonos at Deverado’s at Zapp Hall this season.

“We’re ready to spread #KimonoFever and add to the magic of Round Top with our new sassy southern kimonos and a kimono hoedown dance party at the legendary Disco Alley at Zapp Hall,” says Zulu, who is the creative chieftess and brand stylist of Kimono Zulu. “Joining forces with Denverado is a dream come true and we’re ready to rock with you. So mark your calendar and we’ll see you there.”

KIMONO ZULU EVENTS IN ROUND TOP:

Tutu & Lilli (The Store) at Round Top Village

Through April 2

607 N. Washington Street, Round Top

Denverado’s Disco Alley at Zapp Hall

March 24 through April 2

4217 State Hwy 237, Round Top

In-Store Event – March 26

Sip, Shop & Style with Western Sage: Meet the beautiful and wildly creative Gabrielle Sage, aka Western Sage. As seen in Cowgirl Magazine, Gabrielle is sure to change your view on Western wear and help you create a runway ready, kimono cowgirl look sure to turn heads.

Gabrielle Sage of Western Sage

Zulu Party at Disco Alley

March 26, 7 pm to midnight

Expect a kimono hoedown from the heavens featuring African and global dance grooves from DJ Josh Zulu during this event at Denverado’s famed Disco Alley at Zapp Hall. Kimono attire is highly encouraged, and specially priced party kimonos will be available the day of the party, while they last.

For event updates, follow Kimono Zulu on Instagram @KimonoZulu. To schedule appointments email [email protected].