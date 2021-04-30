Spring brings change to one of Round Top’s signature blocks. Rummel Square, owned and developed by Mark Massey, has been sold to Kim and Richard Rolland, who also own the forthcoming Round Top Vineyards.

“My favorite tenant is the 300-plus-year-old oak tree on the porch of Garden Company restaurant,” Richard Rolland writes in an email. “Kim and I are excited to be part of such a great community. We’re planning several new things: live music on the porch of Garden Company, a few seasonal events focused around the old oak tree, and a name change to Rolland’s Square by year’s end.”

In turn, Round Top’s 40-year-old Mayor Massey and his fiancee Kasey Buchtien are developing the new Fricke Square, bounded by Live Oak and Austin Street and the neighboring Hotel Lulu. The new square will be devoted to wellness, Buchtien’s area of expertise. She describes it as “a one-stop destination for a health and wellness experience.”

Fricke Square’s Space Studio will have workout classes, yoga and Pilates. Casa Blanke will serve up healthy bites and Andalusia Spa will recharge. The Space Studio is scheduled to open in late 2021, followed by the spa and cafe in the new year.