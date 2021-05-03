There is a new year-round antiques venue in Round Top. Round Top Antiques & Design Center was created by local Susan Massey (whose son Mark Massey is mayor of Round Top and owner of The Compound) in the 6,000-square-foot Henkel Hall in Henkel Square.

Kathy Johnston, antiques show producer of The Compound, vetted an inaugural list of 11 by-invitation fine antiques dealers and designers offering a diverse mix of antiques and vintage furniture and accessories.

We surveyed the beautiful vignettes alongside other zealous shoppers. In need of a 14-foot-long reclaimed European chestnut table? Australia/San Francisco-based Salvage Europe, purveyor of antique French oak flooring and furniture and architectural antiques, has you covered.

Brocante French Antiques

After stocking up on supplies for a cheese-and-charcuterie board from Little Cheese Shop in Round Top across Henkel Square Market, pick up a handsome antique French cutting board to display the bounty from Brocante French Antiques in RTAD.

LooLoo Design

Red Horse Vintage Co.

For authentic old nickel bath fixtures circa 1900, turn to LooLoo Design, which specializes in antique baths and kitchens of that era. If you’re on the hunt for Native American and American West accessories, such as a vintage concho belt or an embellished felt hat, you’ll love Red Horse Vintage Co, which also offers custom furniture and art from repurposed materials.

Pensieri Design

Pensieri Design is the go-to source for antique textiles, custom mirrors, wall hangings and tapestries, such as the stunning late 17th-century antique French Verdure silk-and-wool tapestry spanning 118” tall by 123” wide that is currently available at RTAD.

Laurier Blanc

Browse the inventory at Laurier Blanc (antique European hunting trophies, European furnishings, bar accouterments, and accessories), Brooke Drake Design (antiques and mid-century), Pascal Home (handcrafted furniture and antiques), Manos de Sur (blankets, throws, vintage textiles, Fair Trade horn jewelry), Burns Antik Haus (European antiques, decoratives), Melange (fine antique furniture, Texas primitives, and linens), and ReWorks Home (handcrafted furnishings, lighting, accessories).

For sustenance while shopping, RTAD’s in-house cafe serves light fare by Ellis Motel’s Round Top Smoke Shop. A central sales team staffs RTAD, which is open the same days as neighboring shops and restaurants in Henkel Square Market — typically Wednesdays through Sundays, with extended hours during antiques weeks.

Round Top Antiques & Design Center, Henkel Hall, 102 N. Live Oak Street, henkelsquareroundtop.com/rtad.