You won’t find a fitness center at Round Top’s new Hotel Lulu — but that’s kind of the point, darling. What you will find is a charming hotel with a little dolce vita, says Cinda Murphy-Palacios (aka Lulu), who opens the hotelcita with her husband, Armando Palacios.

Poolside at Hotel Lulu

Hotel Lulu, with the first piscina in Round Top proper, is the latest offering in the much-loved Palacios Murphy Hospitality group. Their porfolio includes Lulu’s, Mandito’s Tex Mex and Popi Burger in Round Top, and Armandos and the forthcoming Lulus Italian in Houston.

A room in the new Hotel Lulu

Hotel Lulu, which offers urban amenities in a charming small town, is comprised of six historic bungalows in the heart of town on a one-acre square, formerly known as Bybee Square, and an additional off-site private Annex with three charming cottages that sleep up to 10 (guests have pool and room-service access). For Hotel Lulu, 14 en-suite guest rooms in the six bungalows were restored and designed by Richard Holley along with Cinda, an architect by profession.

The atmosphere at this new Round Top hotel begs one to slow down and enjoy a vibe reminiscent of ’70s Italian culture, poolside with a Negroni.

II Cuculo Bar

Cozy up in a corner of Il Cuculo, the intimate cocktail bar, for a gin martini and allow the night to unfold — will it be a quiet evening of gossip or a little cuculo impromptu dance party. Cocktails are at the heart of the Lulu life. Order a drink from anywhere on the lush grounds, which include the pool, herb garden, and formal garden with bocce court, designed by Melissa Flowers of Brenham-based Glasco Landscaping.

Or, have a bar cart delivered to your suite, with its canopied bed, luxury linens, antique furniture, fluffy robes, Lollitop Sweet Shop minibar snacks and Le Labo toiletries in the bath. A bartender mixes the first drink and leaves you to the rest. Ciao!

Rooms start at $175 per night. Hotel Lulu, 204 E. Mill Street, Round Top, 979.249.5171, hotellulutx.com.