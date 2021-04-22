During the Spring Show, Round Top becomes a mecca that antique lovers flock to by the thousands. While the town with a population of 90 becomes the temporary home for all manners of antiques, once the show closes and the masses leave that does not make this region lose its shopping charm. Far from it.

In fact, without the crowds, Round Top can be even more enjoyable in many ways.

There are a number of shops open year round in the Round Top area. Whether you’re looking for antiques, home furnishings or something else, this Texas countryside is full of interesting options. These are the Best Shops Open in the Round Top year round.

Bill Moore Antiques

Entrance to Bill Moore Antiques in Carmine (Photo by Bill Moore Antiques).

Store owner Bill Moore is an experienced antiques dealer who specializes in bringing in treasures from Europe. Moore finds goods from overseas and sells them out of his Carmine store at wholesale prices.

Moore Antiques is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am until 5 pm.

Bootleggers Antiques

Lots of treasures to be found at Bootleggers Antiques (Photo by Bootleggers Antiques).

Sitting right off of Highway 290 in Burton, Bootleggers Antiques is open year round, offering an array of antique furniture and collectibles. Signage and repurposed goods can also be found in this unique shop.

Bootleggers Antiques is open Fridays through Sundays from 10 am until 5:30 pm.

Cottonseed Trading Company

An antique store that specializes in American farmhouse antiques, Cottonseed Trading Company can be found in Round Top Village. For farmhouse inspiration and goods, Cottonseed’s carefully curated and displayed items are a good place to start.

Round Top Village is open year round, Thursdays through Sundays.

Hermann Furniture

Hermann Furniture’s timeless exterior (Photo by Hermann Furniture).

The original Hermann store still occupies its historic perch in Brenham. It sells home furnishings and boasts its own design studio. Furniture, home goods, gifts and even custom furniture options can be found inside this building, which is a great example of German architecture.

Hermann Furniture is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 am until 5:30 pm, on Saturdays from 9 am until 5 pm, and on Sundays from 1 pm until 4 pm.

Junk Gyspy Company

The Gypsy Store is full of bright and colorful goods.

The Junk Gypsy sisters and HGTV stars, Amie and Jolie Sikes, own a flagship store just outside of downtown Round Top. The fun store is full of clothes, boots, accessories and home goods. With almost everything you’d need to decorate your home, the colorful store has bedding, lighting and drinkware among other fun finds.

The Gypsy Store is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am until 4 pm and on Sundays from 11 am until 4 pm.

Market Hill Round Top

Market Hill Round Top’s sprawling grounds under the Texas sky (photo by Market Hill Round Top.

A popular stop during show season, Market Hill is also open year round, offering customers access to its antiques, home goods and furniture. Paul Michael’s modern facility houses a variety of vendors, including the Paul Meyer gallery.

Market Hill is open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 am until 5 pm with extended hours during show seasons.

McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors

A telephone booth beacon welcomes customers to McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors.

Owner Sean McLaren hand picks the antiques, furniture and accessories for his store from all over the world. His inventory includes lighting, architectural pieces, staple furniture pieces and plenty of home decor. The building with a red two-story London bus parked upfront is impossible to miss.

McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors is open on Saturdays from 10 am until 5 pm and on Sundays from 11 am until 4 pm.

Mesquite Mesa Furnishings

A handcrafted table with turquoise inlay from Mesquite Mesa Furnishings (Photo by Mesquite Mesa Furnishings).

Located at Coyote Station Lodging, Mesquite Mesa Furnishings’ storefront sells Texas-made mesquite furniture. It mainly specializes in table goods. With iron bases and wooden tabletops, you can get a piece for a custom table or shop from Mesquite’s already complete coffee, console and occasional tables.

Mesquite Mesa Furnishings is open Fridays through Sundays from 10 am until 6 pm.

Round Top Antiques & Design Center

Henkel Square is a must stop during the Winter Round Top Antiques Show.

Found in the heart of Henkel Square Market, Round Top Antiques & Design Center’s sprawling barn offers a year round elevated antiquing experience. The exhibit space features leading designers, including Pascal Home and Brooke Drake Design among others. All in one centralized Round Top location.

Round Top Antiques & Design Center is open on Wednesdays from noon until 4 pm, Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 am until 5 pm, and on Sundays from 11 am until 4 pm.

Round Top Ranch Antiques

A table full of dishware at Round Top Ranch Antiques (Photo by Round Top Ranch Antiques).

Conveniently located off of Highway 237, Round Top Ranch Antiques offers a vast array of homeware all year round. Owners Henrik and Mary Follin specialize in European antiques and also sell art, furniture and other quirky pieces.

Round Top Ranch Antiques is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am until 4 pm.

Round Top Vintage Market

The grand entrance to Round Top Vintage Market (Photo by Round Top Vintage Market).

Open on weekends all year long, Round Top Vintage Market offers a taste of the Antiques Show every weekend. The big red barn houses 13,000 square feet of antiques and unique finds, all inside an air-conditioned building.

Round Top Vintage Market is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am until 5 pm and on Sundays from 11 am until 4 pm.

Second Market & Company

Located in Round Top Village, Second Market & Company is a luxury shop that sells antiques, hand-crafted goods and Tyler Brand candles. Owner Sonya Wippel has the storefront stocked with a wide array of one of a kind finds.

Second Market & Company is open on Thursdays from 11 am until 4 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am until 5 pm, and on Sundays from noon until 4 pm.

Gar Co. Goods

The Garden Company’s shop can be found next door to the restaurant in Rummel Square. A convenient one stop shop for both shopping and lunch, the gift shop Gar Co. Goods sells hand-curated home and gift products.

Gar Co. Goods is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am until 5 pm and on Sundays from 11 am until 3 pm.

Townsend Provisions

Carefully curated, Townsend Provisions sells home goods and vintage boots (photo by Townsend Provisions).

In Rummel Square, you will find a renovated 1920s farmhouse that is home to Townsend Provisions. Selling an array of goods including antiques, vintage wear and gifts, owners Nick Mosely and Ryann Ford-Mosely thoughtfully curate the items available for purchase in their store.

Townsend Provisions is open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am until 5 pm, Saturdays from 11:30 pm until 6 pm, and on Sundays from 11:30 pm until 3 pm.