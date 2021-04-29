Round Top is Texas’ little town with a big history. One that stretches back farther than many realize. Its antiques power is globally recognized, sure. But there is so much more to this town with an official year round population of 90. Now, Round Top is celebrating its 150th birthday with plenty of style.

This comes after a 150th celebration planned for last year was cancelled during the coronavirus shutdowns. (Round Top was actually founded in 1870.) Now, an epic 150th party will take over downtown Round Top on Saturday, May 8.

Full of free events, the sesquicentennial celebration kicks off at 10 am with an opening ceremony and firing of the cannon in Town Square. Everything caps off with live music and dancing that begins at 7:30 pm (ticket required).

In the interim, many notable landmarks around town will get a turn in the anniversary spotlight. The Historical Society is hosting a photographic history of Round Top presentation immediately following the kickoff at 10:30 am at its pavilion. The Round Top Brass Band also begins playing music in Town Square at 10:30 am.

Then, a 500 Cupcake Party take overs the courthouse in Town Square at 11 am. Talk about a sweet time.

From there, tours of the striking Round Top Festival Institute and a historic home tour that kicks off at the Historical Society Campus take center stage.

Round Top Festival Institute’s concert hall is a masterpiece. (Photo by Anna Spencer Morse)

In short, the fun essentially never ends. When we say it’s a full day of festivities, we mean it’s a full day of festivities. Enzian Baum German Music will be playing from 12:30 to 2 pm in Town Square. You can see A Tale of Two Round Tops and the Round Top House at the Historical Society Pavilion at 2 pm.

There is also plenty of fun for kids, including a children’s magic and illusion show featuring John O’Bryant in Town Square at 2 pm. If you stop by Royers Pie Haven from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, you can listen to live music from Ken Brothers, who will be performing nearby.

Stop by for a slice of pie at Royer’s Pie Haven in Henkel Square (photo by Courtney Dabney).

This 150th birthday party even has you covered if you get too hot. It being Texas and all. There is a Firetruck Hose Down at Henkel Square at 3:30 pm. Really. You can get hosed by a fire truck for fun. What kid wouldn’t love that?

Round Top’s Music Groove

Head on back to the Round Top Festival Institute for a concert at Festival Hill featuring James Dick, Mike Stroup and Julie Brouchard at 3 pm. If you walk around town, you’ll literally run into more and more music on this day. The Black Cat Choir will be performing from 3 pm to 5 pm in Town Square .

In many ways, it all leads up to the Country Legends Tribute to Waylon, Willie & George at the historic Round Top Dance Hall at The Stone Cellar. It’s quite a full day — as it should be.

You only get to celebrate turning 150th once.

For more even info on Round Top’s 150th Anniversary Celebration, head to the Chamber of Commerce’s website.

