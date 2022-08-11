The Round Top restaurant scene is small, but mighty. RoundTop.com went to some local restaurant favorites to see what their most popular dishes are and convince them to share the recipes.

You can use these Round Top recipes to plan an end-of-summer potluck. Or better yet, blaze a trail to the Texas countryside to savor some of the community’s best loved dishes prepared by the experts themselves.

Royers Cafe’s Braised Short Ribs

Royers is always cranking out reimagined classic American favorites and this entree is one of the renowned cafe’s new specials. Husband and wife team J.B. and Jamie Royer suggest using any next-day leftovers to create a meaty grilled cheese sandwich.

If you’re looking for more Royers potluck inspiration, the couple spill the sweet tea (so to speak) in their recently released cookbook Cooking with JB and Jamie. Stop by the cafe to pick up a signed copy and stay tuned to Royers’ Facebook page for the weekly specials.

Low and slow: Royers’ braised short ribs. (Courtesy Royers Cafe)

Prep Time: 30 min

Cooking time: 3 hours

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

8 bone-in beef short ribs

1/2 cup Royers grilling seasoning (equal parts garlic powder, coarse pepper and lemon pepper)

8 slices bacon

2 cups red wine

2 cups beef broth

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 package mushrooms, sliced

1 carrot sliced

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 sprigs rosemary

Instructions: In a bowl, mix flour, salt, pepper and Tony Chachere’s seasoning to make a seasoned flour mixture. Coat the short ribs with Royers grilling seasoning and then roll in flour mixture. Cook bacon in a Dutch oven or cast iron skillet to reserve the rendered fat.

Remove bacon and set aside. Sear each side of the short ribs in rendered bacon fat and set aside. Add red wine to deglaze and then add beef broth, onions, mushrooms, carrots, garlic and rosemary. Cook for three to five minutes. Add the beef ribs back to the Dutch oven or skillet. Bake at 350 degrees for two-and-a-half to three hours or until meat is falling off the bone. Serve on top of your favorite mashed potatoes.

Round Top Mercantile’s Classic Reuben Panini

Tourists and locals alike depend on the Round Top Mercantile for everything from lumber and light bulbs to boxed cereal and fresh produce, but the thing this general store is most famous for is its made-to-order deli sandwiches. Make your way to the back counter at The Merc and order the No. 6 on the menu, otherwise known as the Reuben panini. Pick one up to go, or follow this recipe to enjoy at home.

Nobody does it better than The Merc: the No. 6 Reuben panini. (Courtesy Roundtop Mercantile)

Ingredients:

2 slices rye bread

Thousand Island dressing

Two slices Boar’s Head Swiss cheese

Three slices Boar’s Head corned beef

Two spoonfuls of Hengstenberg Sauerkraut

Instructions: Add a swirl of Thousand Island dressing to each slice of bread. Then place one slice of Swiss cheese on each side. Add the corned beef atop the cheese, dividing it evenly between both sides. Lastly, pile on two spoonfuls of sauerkraut. Close the sandwich and place on a panini press set to 380 degrees for three minutes and serve.

The Little Cheese Shop In Round Top’s Strawberry Basil Brie Bites

Nestled in the heart of Round Top at Henkel Square, The Little Cheese Shop In Round Top offers a everything one might need to create a charcuterie board that dreams are made of including a sophisticated assortment of unique cheeses, meats, spreads, salads, handheld bites, sweets and more. These mini-kabobs are the perfect simple summertime starter or side dish. Light and refreshing, but equally savory and filling.

Easy app: strawberry basil brie bites drizzled with balsamic vinegar. (Courtesy The Little Cheese Shop In Round Top)

Prep time: 15 mins

Yield: 12 kabobs

Ingredients:

12 small fresh strawberries, hulled

12 fresh basil leaves

3 ounce brie cheese cut into 12 small pieces, about 1/2-by-1-inch. (Recommended brands: Mt Tam by Cowgirl Creamery, Green Hill by Sweet Grass Dairy or Doublin’ Down by Armagh Creamery)

2 tsp balsamic glaze (Recommended: Giuseppe Giusti brand in plain or with fig)

Instructions: Thread a strawberry, basil leaf and piece of cheese onto each of 12 toothpicks. Drizzle with balsamic glaze just before serving.

Country Sunshine’s Grilled Five Spice Sticky Ribs

If you’ve been lucky enough to snag a table at Prost in Round Top when the Country Sunshine food truck pops up, you know the power of a CS Burger, but this little gem of a food truck is much more than just a burger kitchen. Brisket queso, aguachile, fancy deviled eggs, gourmet pizzas, unique salads and inventive brunch dishes like the bananas foster donut have been delighting guests at the Brenham Country Sunshine location all summer.

Keep tabs on the location of the Country Sunshine truck and place orders ahead on its website. They will be popping up at Prost September 29 – October 1 and October 13 – 29 for the fall antiques show. If you can’t catch the truck, you can try and replicate their spicy-sweet sticky rib dish with this recipe.

All the rage: Tiger Cry short ribs are one of Country Sunshine’s recently featured menu items. (Courtesy of Country Sunshine)

Yield: 4 servings as an entree or 8 as an appetizer

Ingredients For Five Spice Sugar Rub:

4 tsp Sichuan peppercorns

8 star anise

1 tsp ground cloves

2 tbsp ground Chinese cinnamon

2 tbsp fennel seeds

1/2 cup brown sugar

Ingredients for the ribs and sticky sauce:

2 racks baby back ribs

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup hoisin

2 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

2 teaspoons sesame oil

8 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes

Ingredients For Garnish:

1/2 cup finely chopped chives or scallions

2 tbsp togarashi spice blend

Instructions for five spice rub: Toast peppercorns, star anise and fennel seeds in a dry pan for two to three minutes or until very toasty and fragrant. Combine with other spices and grind in a spice blender, or pound in mortar and pestle until combined.

Instructions for ribs and sauce: Take the two racks of baby back ribs and use a towel to remove the membrane on the back of the ribs. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Place ribs on a sheet tray or roasting pan, rub the spice mix all over, then cover with foil and bake for about two-and-a-half hours, or until the meat is fork tender. Cool in the fridge overnight or for at least two hours.

While ribs are cooking, combine the sauce mixture and cook until warm. There is no need to reduce. Cool the sauce and let sit overnight or at least for two hours.

Cut ribs into individual pieces. Cook over high heat to achieve nice color and char. Coat the ribs with the sauce mixture and return to the grill on medium heat to cook through. Once all the ribs are nicely charred and sauced, garnish with scallions and a togarashi spice blend.

Are your mouths watering just reading about these great recipes? For more tasty inspiration, check out the Round Top Guide to discover more area restaurants worth putting on your must-visit list. Most of these restaurants are open year-round Thursdays through Sundays.