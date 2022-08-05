Summer may be winding down, but greater Round Top is still wound up. This month is full of festival fun, live music performances, a wine trail, grape stomping events and more. But almost anyone could use a good guide — and some calendar reminders.

These are the Best Things To Do in Greater Round Top This August:

Schulenburg Festival

The self-proclaimed “National Party of Texas” is returning this weekend. The event kicked off with the 5K Ranch Run and will go nonstop through the weekend with continuous live music, a parade, rodeo, pageants, softball and basketball tournaments, and a barbecue cookoff. Don’t miss the kids tricycle races for ages 2 to 5 this Saturday, August 6th. For a full schedule of events and ticket info, visit the festival website.

1103 Bohlmann Avenue, Schulenburg

The Schulenburg Festival will feature a parade among its many activities. (Courtesy Schulenburg Festival)

Fayette County Community Theater Presents Peter Pan

Local players will perform the classic tale of Peter Pan based on the novel by J.M. Barrie and adapted for the stage by Doug Rand this Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. Get tickets at the box office at 120 S. Washington Street in La Grange, by phone at (979) 702-9368, or on the theater’s website.

Summer Passport – Texas Independence Wine Trail

A Summer Passport ticket gets you complementary wine tastings at eight participating wineries along the Texas Independence Wine Trail. A souvenir straw cowboy hat comes with every ticket purchase. You pick up your hat at the first winery and tack on collectible buttons at each stop.

This is one of the more unique wine trails anywhere and you can experience it through August 31. For tickets and a map, visit the Texas Independence Wine Trail website.

Texas Quilt Museum

A great way to escape the heat is checking out the Texas Quilt Museum’s display of quilts created by the masters. They include works from Ricky Tims, Timna Tarr and Quilt Festival prize winners from 2021. The quilts are on display now through September 18. For more information, click here.

140 W. Colorado Street, La Grange

Prizewinner: “Just Thinking” quilt by Jill Kerttula. (Courtesy Texas Quilt Museum)

The Bugle Boy

Support original musicians at this nonprofit, fair trade listening room. The Bugle Boy Foundation was founded in 2008 and offers live concerts, funding for artists and serves the community through music-based outreach programs that include performances at nursing homes, hospice facilities, and songwriting and guitar lessons for veterans.

All The Bugle Boy artists are fairly compensated to perform their original music, and most concerts are live streamed. View the August lineup of artists and purchase tickets here.

1051 N. Jefferson Street, La Grange

Windy Winery Harvest Grape Stomp

Late summer is grape harvest season in central Texas wine country. Grape picking and stomping will be available by reservation Saturdays and Sundays through August 21 from 11 am to 4:30 pm. Guests will have an opportunity to create a keepsake shirt stamped with their own grape stained feet. Kids are welcome to get in on the fun too. Get tickets here.

4232 Clover Road, Brenham

Busted Oak Cellars in Carmine is among the participants in the Texas Independence Wine Trail. (Courtesy Busted Oak Cellars)

Pleasant Hill Winery Crush for Fun Grape Stomp

The oldest winery in Washington County will host a series of grape harvesting and stomping events on August weekends through August 14. Pick and stomp grapes and make your own stomped grape T-shirt from noon to 5 pm on Saturdays and noon to 4 pm on Sundays. Email [email protected] for reservations.

ARTS For Rural Texas – Reflections Exhibit

The “Reflections” exhibit featuring photorealistic acrylic paintings by La Grange-based artist John Schaeffer is showing through September 10 at the ARTS Gorman Gallery in Schulenburg. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm. Go to ArtsForRuralTexas.org to receive information on upcoming exhibits and to pre-shop the galleries.

ARTS Gorman Gallery, 1201 S. Kessler Avenue, Schulenburg

The Magnolia City Brass Band will perform at Festival Hill this month. (Courtesy The Magnolia City Brass Band)

Festival Hill August to April Series

Festival Hill’s August to April series kicks off on Saturday August 27 with a performance from The Magnolia City Brass Band beginning at 3 pm. Enjoy a buffet style meal in the Menke House Dining Hall prior to the concert.

Overnight lodging on the Festival Hill campus is also available for this performance. Lunch and lodging are available by advance reservation only. Email [email protected]. For tickets to this concert and to stay up to date on upcoming performances in this series, check out Festival Hill’s event calendar, or call (979) 249-3129.

