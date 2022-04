La Grange-based Farmers Lumber Company is set to acquire The Round Top Mercantile Company for an undisclosed sum. Plans to expand the hardware and construction supply offerings at the community hub are underway, but Round Top area locals and regulars can rest assured that the beloved general store will remain largely unchanged.

“We’ve worked closely with the Round Top Chamber and the former owners on this deal,” Farmers Lumber general manager Walt Jackson says. “Our aim is to maximize the retail space by adding products from major distributors like Stihl and expand the plumbing, electrical and lumber offerings for contractors.”

Century-old Farmers Lumber has already broken ground on a 7,000-square foot lumber barn behind the store that locals affectionately refer to as The Merc. The lumber yard will be similar to the one at Farmer’s La Grange location where customers can place their orders in the store and have them loaded up around back. All the while, people can still fill up their tanks with gas and their tummies with groceries, snacks and The Merc’s famous sandwiches.

Sister store: The Farmers Lumber location in La Grange. (Photo courtesy of Farmers Lumber)

Former owners Michael and Jackie Sacks will continue to be involved in the management of The Merc and JB Cravens will stay on as in-store manager. New positions will also be available at all levels from lumber yard loaders to store sales positions and technicians associated with the new Stihl product line. Farmers Lumber also expects to be looking for store managers and accountants as they grow.

A celebration has been planned for next week following the official close of the sale. All are welcome to join team members old and new next Wednesday, April 27 from 11 am to 1 pm for free hot dogs, pizza, drinks and special giveaways at the Round Top Mercantile, located at 438 N. Washington Street.