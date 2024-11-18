The Round Top fashion week runways were dominated by superstar entertainment, professional models, and perfectly polished looks this fall – eschewing the informality and loucheness of past seasons.

The 550 Market kicked the week off in a whirl of leather and fur. Emceed by Denver Courtney, The Round Top Red Carpet Fashion Show showcased luxury handmade pieces from a variety of makers gathered by Cathy Mace Frietsch of Rockabilly Baroness, including a smattering of high profile designer brands. On the runway, models donned romantic fur, feather and animal skin shawls and wraps by Pat Dhanke, leatherwear by Emily Renee of M. Renee Designs, leather and hide coats and bags by Rebecca Brannan, tees by Midnight Rider, designer bags, shoes and accessories from Modern Marla, vintage clothing by Viva Denverado, hand painted jackets by Laura Goodson, original leather accessories by David Hall Hodges and jewelry by Depetra. Chimayo and Navajo blanket coats and jackets by The 550 Market vendor Stewart Colgate of Chimayo Jackets were also featured. Frietsch closed the show in a stunning Chimayo dress of her own design to introduce House of RMC, a new epicene clothing line created by collaborators Frietsch, Colgate and fashion influencer Ricky Hodge. Most of the evening’s looks were topped off with millinery by Thunderbird Hats – some bearing free hand branded art by Courtney Jansky of Suede and Honey. Proceeds from the event benefited the Fayetteville Community Center and Performance Theater.

The Dirty Bohemian Western Vintage Renegades Fashion Show was backed with a live performance by Texas country music legend Dale Watson. Models sashayed down the handmade rug runway at Market Hill under a canopy of lights artfully strung from the venue’s 25-foot-high ceiling. The show featured top quality vintage clothing and accessories collected by The Highwayman Vintage, Moontower Austin, Saint Bohemian, Assemblage 333, Cowgirl Corner and Dirty Bohemian. Pieces from Michael Walling, Yipiokya, Michelle Garcia Couture, and Shane the Purveyor also made the runway. Proceeds from the event benefit the Festival Hill Gardens & Ground Committee, a group dedicated to improving and maintaining the outdoor environments at the beloved performance venue.

The 303 Rodeo Runway fashion show featured a series of upcycled lines by Brandi Harper of Worn & Weathered. Harper’s creations in reworked antique grain sack, vintage serape and denim showcased the designer’s knack for creating entirely unique, wearable Western looks. Harper delivered on theatrics as usual, following up last season’s live marriage proposal with the delivery of a model to the wood deck runway by vintage Chevrolet pick-up truck. The show also featured looks by The 303 vintage clothing and accessories vendor Bombshell Betty. Betty herself took a turn on the runway arm-in-arm with her beaux, who was styled to perfection in a racoon hat and bear hide coat.

The 303 vendor Pixie and the Moon Vintage hosted a special tribute fashion show this season – a Stevie Nicks-themed event honoring a lost friend. The Stevie Nicks Vintage Western Fashion Show was set to a soundtrack of top hits by Nicks and Fleetwood Mac selected by music producer and DJ Paul Walker, aka Sweet Paul. Shawls created by one of Nicks’ personal shawl designers Celeste Meyeres featured over many of the looks, accenting owner Marisela Flores’ collection of pristine vintage pieces. The bohemian vibes continued after the show with tarot, palm, and card readings, a beer and wine bar, and late night vintage shopping.

The Runway 159 debuted this season as the first-ever style show and fundraiser benefitting nonprofit organization Arts for Rural Texas. Runway 159 chair Cathy Hutton and ARTS executive director Sandra Borne spoke briefly at the top of the show, introducing ARTS patron Sally Reynolds – a style icon and honoree of the evening. Thirty-five local ladies strutted their stuff in clothing and accessories provided by Texas vendors Margarita Mercantile, Sapana, and Simple Rags. Three mother/daughter runway duos added charm to the show, including Jamie and Reagan Moreau, who both modeled silky loungewear by Tutu & Lilli. Wendy Burks spun and performed high kicks in a fabulous, feathery turquoise dress, and Kathy Young was stunning in what can only be described as a cowgirl ballgown – both looks contributed by Cheeky Vintage. Many of the models wore Richard Schmidt Jewelry including Jan Carroll, whose impressive Richard Schmidt statement necklace popped against her black Heidi Houston dress. All guests were gifted swag bags containing signed copies of Marcia Smart’s book Dinner is Done! VIP attendees -easily recognizable thanks to a clever, kitsch accessory: flashing plastic rings – enjoyed glasses of autumn sangria made specially for the event and received designer silk and cotton scarves in their swag bags. In addition to contributing the clothing and accessories for Runway 159, vendors also generously provided a half-dozen door prizes that were raffled off just before the show began.

All told, this season was another fascinating look into Western fashion as created and interpreted by local talents, featuring world class luxury clothing and accessories made in Texas by Texans and premium vintage collected by the best in the business. Stay tuned to RoundTop.com for the spring 2025 fashion show dates.