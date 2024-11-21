The Brenham Heritage Museum’s speakeasy-themed inaugural gala was a stunning success, raising over $125,000 to be used for new museum exhibits and daily operations at the historic museum in downtown Brenham.

Gala guests entered the ‘speakeasy’ through the museum’s basement. Beyond the velvet curtains, attendees were greeted by moody red lighting, a cocktail bar serving period cocktails, casino games, and elegant bites from Danny’s.

Upstairs in the museum’s gorgeous ground level foyer, partygoers dressed in 1920s regalia enjoyed big band music by era-appropriate band the Texas Gypsies and perused the silent auction offerings.

1 8 The Brenham Heritage Museum Speakeasy Gala. (Photo by Iraj Ghavidel) 2 8 The Brenham Heritage Museum Speakeasy Gala. (Photo by Iraj Ghavidel) 3 8 Missy Peck, JoLynne Wharton, Rep. Elect Trey Wharton, Brad Tegeler, Jamie Rankin. (Photo by Iraj Ghavidel) 4 8 The Brenham Heritage Museum Speakeasy Gala. (Photo by Iraj Ghavidel) 5 8 Wanda Smith, Darin Smith, Natearah Austin. (Photo by Iraj Ghavidel) 6 8 Charlyn Schoenvogel, JoLynne Wharton, Rep. Elect Trey Wharton, Lori Hasskarl, Robin Cook. (Photo by Iraj Ghavidel) 7 8 Phillip Van Dorf, Robert Flanagan, Jenny Van Dorf. (Photo by Iraj Ghavidel) 8 8 Lori Hasskarl, Tiffany Morisak, Jan Carroll (not pictured: Catharyne Neil, Gloria Nix). (Photo by Iraj Ghavidel)

Successful bidders walked away at the end of the night with floor tickets to the Houston Rockets, a stay in Costa Rica, behind the scenes Alamo tours, flying lessons, a Galveston getaway weekend and more.

Co-chairs Robert Flanagan and Brad Tegeler are already planning next year’s fundraiser gala.

“We are so thankful to the community for all of their support in making this event the amazing success that it was,” said gala co-chairman Brad Tegeler.

The museum also took the opportunity to recognize members of the board of directors who will be retiring at the end of 2024. Gloria Nix, Tiffany McMordie-Morisak, Cayte Neil, Jan Carroll and Lori Hasskarl were presented with the Brenham Heritage Museum Award of Service.

The Brenham Heritage Museum fosters the history, art, culture, and humanities of the Brenham-Washington County, Texas region. To learn more about the museum, visit here.