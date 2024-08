Round Top textile haven Sapana has completed an expansion and redesign of its Henkel Square location in partnership with Lauren Wills Grover of Wills Design Associates, who aided in blending the historic interior with joyful splashes of color and imported fabrics to create a dream-come-true space for owner Jolie Helms.

“I envisioned the store as a place where people could connect and be inspired by the rich tapestry of textiles, colors, and travel stories we embody,” says Helms. It was crucial to strike a balance between the vibrant patterns and colors of our products and a sense of serenity within the space.”

The new decor is deeply inspired by the rich heritage of India, where Helms sources textiles for Sapana and partners with local artisans to create dhurries, home décor pieces and distinctive blanket coat designs. Sapana’s sought after coats are made with Kantha fabrics, which are created with saris or other reclaimed fabrics that are layered and bound with a running ‘kantha stitch’. Each piece is one-of-a-kind.

Designer Lauren Wills Grover of Wills Design Associates (seated) and Sapana Owner Jolie Helms pose inside the newly redesigned Sapana Flagship. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) The original bar has been lightened and covered in cane panels. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) Wall coverings and paint colors reminiscent of India were used throughout the interior. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Taking inspiration directly from the brand, Lauren Wills Grover of Wills Design Associates sourced intricately crafted bone inlay pieces, handwoven rugs, and artisanal lights for the retail space. Collaborating with Sapana’s fabric maker in India, Grover created custom fabrics for the featured upholstery pieces, which were sourced second-hand and covered in block prints that nod to Sapana’s origins.

“Our journey began with block print pajamas, produced by a talented family in India—a partnership we still cherish today as they now create our dhurrie collection,” says Helms.

“When I asked Lauren if this family could also block print, or screen print our fabrics for the store, she was just as excited as I was to make it happen,” Helms continues. This collaboration not only fulfills our mission of providing earning opportunities but also brings the brand full circle, as we integrate their handcrafted fabrics into our upholstery.”

Upholstered pieces are covered in custom fabrics from Sapana's sources in India. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Helms further states that she hopes visitors to the newly redesigned store leave with a deeper understanding of the origins of their purchases, the rich history of the textiles, and the meticulous craftsmanship of the makers.

The Sapana Flagship is open weekends year-round in Henkel Square at 105 N. Live Oak Street. This fall, Sapana will also pop in Tent E1 at The Arbors October 12 – 26. Can’t wait that long? Shop Sapana’s collections online, here.