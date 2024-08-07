High Country will be the newest venue to open in the Round Top area this fall, bringing a mix of vintage Native American jewelry, antique and vintage pottery, folk art, textiles and more to Carmine.

The new 1600-square foot showroom will house Dancing Wolf Gallery, Debra Sherman Folk and Fine Art and The Flow Blue King. This high-end collection of retailers will also offer primitives, early American furniture, imported lighting, early devotional art, and rare, quality pieces of flow blue earthenware.

Venue owner Debra Sherman has been a Native American art dealer for 45 years. The California native has been visiting Round Top regularly for nearly three decades, often showing at The Original Round Top Antiques Fair (aka Big Red Barn). Sherman also participated in the inaugural Round Top Folk Art Festival held at The Compound earlier this summer. She and her husband made a permanent move from their long-time home in Colorado to Round Top in 2021.

Sherman’s space inside the main gallery will also include pieces that hark back to her Colorado ranch lifestyle. Antique and vintage equestrian equipment like saddles, chaps, bridles, spurs and bits will be on display. Basketry and vintage western clothing will also be found in the mix.

A second phase of High Country involves the renovation of an existing antique house on the property. The house will become the permanent home to Dancing Wolf Gallery upon completion.

The third and final phase includes the construction of six 10’ x 18’ vendor cottages, which will be rented to complementary vendors. A group of select sellers will occupy the cottages seasonally. Sherman hopes to eventually fill the cottages with vendors year-round.

High Country is located at the “Y” in Carmine at 1720 S. Hwy. 458. Follow Debra Sherman here for updates on the project.