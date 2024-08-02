What started out as a private family retreat has quickly transformed into one of the Round Top region’s most all-inclusive country resort experiences. Milk & Honey Ranch has grown from a single four-bedroom guest house to an assortment of 12 luxury Airbnbs with countless amenities and a new cafe and spa set to open this September.

The new Flow Cafe & Spa at Milk & Honey Ranch not only has great food, it also boasts a coffee bar with traditional coffee drinks and a menu of custom beverages. The cafe and spa will officially open on September 5. In the meantime, a private preview event with limited seating has been set for 6 – 8 pm on August 8. There are only a few spots left for the ribbon cutting and dinner. Get tickets, here.

The cafe and spa will be open to guests of the ranch and to the general public by reservation only. They are also available to rent for private and corporate events including everything from baby showers and birthdays to rehearsal dinners and company retreats.

When owners Brent and Daniela Phillips initially purchased the Milk & Honey Ranch property in the tiny hamlet of Burton (about 10 minutes from Round Top) it was intended as a weekend getaway. Soon after, the family decided to upend their suburban lives by moving to the ranch permanently and learning to farm. A third pivot in purpose for the ranch unfolded when impromptu plans to host a group of Ukrainian co-workers at their new home in the countryside fell through, and the attic space Phillips had converted into a guest house for them was listed on Airbnb.

Over the following year, the Phillips expanded the lodging options on the property to include a cabin, cottage, several casitas, glamping domes and even a treehouse. But Milk & Honey Ranch isn’t just a place to stay. There’s a dirt bike track, a pond big enough for tubing behind a jet ski, a private beach, multiple hot tubs, a luxurious pool with cabanas, a multi-sport court for tennis, pickleball and basketball, and a fully equipped gym.

There are also areas designated for relaxing, including hammocks, firepits and covered dining areas. A fully stocked candy room is also accessible to guests for a little daily indulgence.

Livestock and food gardens were added to the 54 acre property along the way, providing fodder for the ranch’s food menu, which has received rave reviews from visitors.

“Several of us contribute towards the cooking, each with our own flavors and experience, ranging from South Africa and El Salvador,” says Milk & Honey’s ranch coordinator Monica Caravajal. “The inspiration for the cafe came from the guests’ response to our meals.

“We wanted to take their dining experience to another level than what we can currently. Once the cafe is in place, we will be expanding the menu and booking award-winning chefs to help us with special events.”

To learn more, or to book an experience at Milk & Honey Ranch, go here.