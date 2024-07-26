Round Top’s culinary options swell precipitously during the show season. Dining options run the gamut from field friendly food trucks to white tablecloth dining, but scoring a seat at a show time only, chef-crafted dinner should be a top priority when planning a visit.

Nabbing a reservation at hometown favorite Royers Café has always been a flex. Royers is open year-round, but meals here are so coveted that limited seating and reservations are necessary during the antiques show. Royers Cafe reservation dates and times will be released a little closer to the show. Visit here for instructions on how to book a spot – they fill up fast. Jamie and JB Royer will also host the biannual Caymus Vineyards wine dinner at Royers Café on October 20. Tickets for the five-course meal paired with Caymus wines will also be available on their website closer to show time.

Jamie and JB Royer of Royers Cafe

Chef Nick Middleton of Austin-based Y Comida has reprised his role as chef-in-residence at Bader Ranch this fall from October 10 – 26. Y Comida is serving elevated breakfast and lunch options alongside The Cafe at Bader Ranch partners Lady Elaine and El Topo. Y Comida will also prepare a four-course dinner each evening of the show at Bader Ranch (dinner reservations highly recommended). The Post-Shopping Shindig Dinner Party prepared by Y Comida following Bader Ranch’s biannual market of women-owned brands is also hot ticket, get yours here.

1 2 Chef Nick Middleton of Y Comida will return to Bader Ranch this fall. 2 2 Chef Victor Hugos will be providing meals at Oakbones lodge and Cisco Village this fall.

Dallas-based Chef Victor Hugo returns to the kitchen at Oakbones lodge for nightly dinners October 14 – 26. Chef Hugo will also be providing lunch and dinner items at Cisco Village October 7 – 13 and grab-and-go breakfast options at Cisco Village October 8 – 26. Stay up to date on Chef Hugo’s daily menus here.

The 550 District is hosting a pair of Butcher’s Ball dinners presided over by chefs Erin Feges and Sasha Grumman on October 11 and 12. Cocktails will be presented by Basil Hayden bourbon whiskey, alongside tequila tastings by Penta Tequila. Wine pairings by Allura Wine. Butcher’s Ball dinners will be served in the Round Top Dance Hall with VIPs taking their seats inside The 550 District’s swanky speakeasy, The Mark. Get tickets, here.

1 3 Butcher’s Ball featured Chef Sasha Grumman. 2 3 Butcher’s Ball featured Chef Erin Feges. 3 3 Chef Brenna McBroom is the full time chef at The Frenchie.

In what may be the ultimate luxury, lucky guests of The Frenchie Boutique Hotel can hire on-site chef, Chopped competitor, and Culinary Institute of America alum Brenna McBroom to create a special meal during their stay. To book lodging, visit here.

Other show-only dining options include the legendary Feasts in the Field at Rancho Pillow, where guests are treated to live fire meals served at festive communal outdoor tables at artist Sheila Youngblood’s kaleidoscopic ranch. Visit here for details and a link to tickets when they become available.

Saturday hog roasts at Market Hill have become a fall tradition. A whole hog is roasted on site and served with flair inside Duo Modern restaurant. Keep tabs on Market Hill hog roast dates and details here. If you miss out on a Market Hill pig, don a grass skirt and a Hawaiian shirt and head to Henkel Square for the inaugural Luau at Ellis Motel on October 18. Merritt Meat Co. will provide a whole hog roast, and no tickets are needed to enjoy live music on the porch at Kemo Sabe, dancing, a charity dunk tank benefitting Camp For All, limbo contest and more.

1 2 Chef Tammie Mills of Blue Willow Cafe. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 2 2 Tara Royer of Royers Pie Haven. (Photo by Candice Cowin)

Fall show foodie options for design lovers include the Kim Hoegger Farmhaus Dinner & VIP Barn Sale and the Designer Dinner at The Halles.

Held at the private Brenham residence of award-winning designer Kim Hoegger, the Farmhaus Dinner event will include a candlelit dinner prepared by local chefs Tammie Mills of Blue Willow Café and Tara Royer Steele of Royers Pie Haven, shopping in Hoegger’s private barn filled with antique finds, and an intimate Q&A with Krissa Rossbund, style and design editor of Traditional Home magazine. Link to tickets here.

The Halles’ Designer Dinner is one of the hottest tickets in town, with national design luminaries as guests including Hunt Slonem as one of the esteemed honorees, and a seated dinner by A Fare Extraordinaire. Watch for tickets, here.

Stay tuned to RoundTop.com for additional announcements about special events scheduled for the Fall 2024 Round Top Antiques & Design Show.